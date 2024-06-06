Commack baseball coach Matt Salmon has a full plate for the next few days — and he’s not complaining. Rather, he’s soaking in all the excitement and the experience.

The Cougars skipper will lead his team into the state Class AAA semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday night against Fairport at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton. His focus will be on winning the state title this weekend. And his heart will be thinking of former Commack coach and close friend Bryan Bonin, who had a profound impact on Salmon’s career.

“He’s all around us,” Salmon said. “We are so blessed he was in our lives. He taught me so much about life, even in death. Enjoy these moments, love your family, be kind. He had such a positive influence in our school, with our team and community. He inspired everyone as he battled cancer with such courage and honor. He was amazing. And having the Grand Slam Challenge played in his name, for his foundation, is dear to my heart.”

Salmon’s plan: Win a state crown and come home to coach the Bryan Bonin Grand Slam Challenge, where Nassau plays Suffolk in the senior all-star game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at Farmingdale State. Admission is $10 at the gate and all proceeds go to the Bonin Foundation.

“It’s a special week any way you look at it,” Salmon said. “The players look forward to the all-star game. It’s a chance to play on the big stage against the best seniors Long Island has to offer. There’s camaraderie, and an opportunity to share the field with guys who were opponents throughout their careers before they head off to college. And it’s all for a great cause.”

The Bonin Foundation was created after Commack’s beloved coach, who died at the age 33 of melanoma. The foundation raises money to help families going through a similar struggle, and who need financial support and/or guidance.

Bonin, a father of three who taught physical education in the Commack District, was the coach for the baseball team from 2017-21. In that span, he led the program to three league titles, two Suffolk crowns and a L.I. Conference I title in 2021.

The Suffolk all-stars used a six-run third inning to beat Nassau, 8-4, in 2023. Suffolk leads the series, 9-7. It’s a game that has had 23 players go on to play professionally, including major-leaguers Marcus Stroman of the Yankees, Jason Foley of the Tigers, Greg Weissert of the Red Sox, Ben Brown of the Cubs and Steven Matz of the Cardinals.

St. Anthony’s coach Paul Parsolano will skipper the Suffolk squad and Farmingdale coach Frank Tassielli was selected to lead the Nassau team. Parsolano will have some of L.I.’s top pitchers in Kings Park’s Hunter Colagrande, Commack’s Evan Kay, Hauppauge’s Matt Neglia and Connor Catania of Smithtown West. Catania, who posted five consecutive shutouts this season, could get the starting nod as the other three aforementioned aces will all throw in the state playoffs this weekend.

Tassielli has some of L.I.’s top hitters in Division outfielder Matt Bolton, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK first baseman Michael D’Ambrosio, Wantagh catcher AJ Bardi and Kellenberg shortstop Kenny Noe.

“We have the best of the best,” said LI Lutheran coach Shaun Manning, the game’s coordinator. “This game has been a staple in the baseball community and supported so many great causes over the years.”

Said Salmon: “The game means a lot to me, my family and Bryan’s family. In my heart this game means so much to me. It’s a fun night.”