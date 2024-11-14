You can come home again.

Jayden Stroman, the younger brother of Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, announced this week he will play baseball at Duke University while finishing his high school playing career at Patchogue-Medford.

Jayden Stroman, a highly regarded switch-hitting shortstop and pitcher, played three years of varsity baseball at the Stony Brook School on Long Island before transferring to play his junior year at IMG in Bradenton, Florida.

Now he's back on Long Island and made his announcement to sign with Duke this week.

“It was my dream school,” Jayden Stroman said. “I’m excited for this opportunity because of the great baseball program and the academic challenges."

Jayden's parents are happy to have him back.

“His mom wanted him home for his final year of high school,” his father, Earl Stroman, said. “It makes sense. We don’t know if he’ll be playing professionally next year or attending Duke. We wanted to spend this year together as a family.”

From left, Michaela Stroman, Jayden Stroman, Earl Stroman and Marcus Stroman. Credit: The Stroman family

Earl Stroman said it’s been an extremely busy fall season for the family.

“Jayden has been invited to quite a few MLB workouts,” he said. “His advisor has team representatives scheduled to meet us next week.”

Marcus Stroman was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 18th round out of Patchogue-Medford HS in 2009 but elected to attend Duke instead. He was then drafted in the first round (22nd overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012.

Marcus Stroman, 33, who had a 10-9 record for the American League champions, said he is excited about what’s next for his younger brother.

“I am extremely proud of my brother for his admission to Duke University,” Marcus Stroman said. “He’s earned an incredible opportunity at a quality school. He understands what it takes to be at the highest level academically and athletically. Now he takes the next step.”

Patchogue-Medford baseball coach Anthony Frascogna is happy to have the younger Stroman back at Patchogue-Medford.

“He’s been around the program since he was 8 years old and we were disappointed when he left during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frascogna said. “We went virtual in the classroom and Stony Brook Prep was learning in school – so he left. We’re thrilled to have him back.”

Jayden Stroman playing for the Stony Brook School in 2023. Credit: James Escher

Stroman is ranked 39th nationally in the Class of 2025 by Perfect Game. He runs a 6.4 in the 60-yard dash and has his velocity up to 95 miles per hour on the mound.

“He’s a special player and we’re going to be a big part of his development,” Frascogna said. “Whether it’s in professional ball or at Duke.”

Frascogna is no stranger to high-level players. He coached pitcher Josh Knoth, who was drafted with the 33rd overall pick in the supplemental first round of the MLB draft in 2023 by the Milwaukee Brewers. Knoth was the sixth professional player that played under Frascogna’s guidance in his 25 years at Patchogue-Medford.

“It’s great to be home with family and getting home-cooked meals,” Stroman said. “I’m setting my own path. I know it’s inevitable that there will be comparisons with Marcus and all his successes. There are expectations and I understand that and will do my best.”

No one is happier than his mom, Michaela Stroman.

“I’m very proud of my son and all the hard work he’s put into it to earn a full scholarship to Duke,” she said. “He’s never taken for granted the opportunities afforded him. Instead, he’s embraced those opportunities. He appreciates being home with his parents' support and he’s grateful."