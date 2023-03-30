Newsday's top 100 baseball players on Long Island for 2023

JAKE ACKER, Sachem East, C, Sr.: Acker is a strong defensive catcher who also contributes with the bat. The Wesleyan commit hit. .275 last season.

GEORGE ADAMS, Massapequa, P, Jr.: The lefthander turned in a sensational sophomore season on the mound, going 6-0 with a 0.55 ERA. He allowed three earned runs in 38 innings.

RYAN ADAMS, West Babylon, C, Sr.: Adams batted .325 with three homers, 14 RBIs and 11 steals as a junior. The St. John’s commit also threw out 12 baserunners.

ANTHONY AGOSTINELLI, Kings Park, C/OF, Sr.: Agostinelli posted a .315 average with a .390 on-base percentage and 14 RBIs as a junior. Coach Andrew Abreu called the College of Staten Island commit “a great situational hitter” and a player who can get to any fastball thanks to a “short swing and gap-to-gap approach.”

CHRISTIAN ALICEA, St. John the Baptist, C/OF/P, Sr.: Alicea led the Cougars with 16 RBIs in his junior season, and he drew 17 walks and stole 18 bases. Coach Ryan Dalton described him as having an above-average arm and being an above-average baserunner.

(Clockwise from top left) AJ Aschettino of Rocky Point, Christian Alicea of St. John the Baptist, AJ Bardi of Wantagh, George Adams of Massapequa and Ryan Adams of West Babylon.

JACE ALVINO, West Babylon, 1B/P, Jr.: Alvino has started every game since freshman year. The 6-3 Penn State commit batted .425 with eight extra-base hits and 24 RBIs last season. The righthander made seven starts and went 2-2 with 39 strikeouts.

ALEX APICELLA, Sachem East, IF/P, Jr.: Apicella batted .391 with a .500 OBP and 12 RBIs as a sophomore. The 6-3 righthander, a James Madison commit, also went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

AJ ASCHETTINO, Rocky Point, SS/2B/P, Jr.: Aschettino batted .344 with a .447 OBP and 16 RBIs as a sophomore. Coach Anthony Anzalone said the Northeastern commit has “excellent bat control,” and that he has increased his power after improving his strength during the offseason.

AJ BARDI, Wantagh, IF/C/P, Jr.: Bardi’s sophomore season included a .508 average and 12 extra-base hits — seven doubles, two triples and three homers. Coach Keith Sachs described the Maine commit as a “relentless worker.”

CHRIS BATUYIOS, Mount Sinai, P, Sr.: Batuyios went 7-2 with a 0.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts last season. The righthander, a St. John’s commit, can touch 95 mph.

NICK BERASTI, Clarke, P/2B/SS, Jr.: Berasti went 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 innings last season, and he batted. .313 with two homers and 19 RBIs. The righthander's velocity is up to 86-88 mph.

GABE BESCHLOSS, Garden City, P, Jr.: Beschloss will be the Trojans’ No. 1 pitcher after being sidelined with an injury and working just four innings late last season. Coach Dave Izzo said the hard-throwing 6-3 lefty, who has committed to East Carolina, “has a crossfire delivery that makes it difficult to pick up.”

MATT BOLTON, Division, CF, Jr.: Bolton batted.366 with 35 runs, 11 RBIs and 20 steals as a sophomore. Coach Tom Tuttle praised the Binghamton commit, who has added 25 pounds of muscle since last season, for his bat-to-ball skills, his ability to “hit to all fields with pop,” his speed running the bases and his plus defense.

TYLER BONSIGNORE, MacArthur, P/1B, Jr.: Bonsignore went 7-1 with a 1.24 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 45 innings as a sophomore. The lefthanded James Madison commit won 12 games, including four in the postseason, over his first two seasons.

SEAN BRITT, South Side, C/OF, Sr.: The Towson commit was a .341 hitter with a .904 OPS, 26 hits, three homers, 20 RBIs and 10 steals last season.

JOE BURRIESCI, Farmingdale, CF, Sr.: Burriesci hit safely in all 15 regular-season games and batted .553 overall with 15 RBIs and 31 steals in 32 tries on his way to All-Long Island second-team recognition in 2022. Defensively, the Molloy commit has a “great first step on batted balls and has a tremendous arm,” according to coach Frank Tassielli.

Chris Carson of Lindenhurst, Dominick Carbone of Rocky Point, Tyler Bonsignore of MacArthur, Joe Burriesci of Farmingdale and Sean Britt of South Side

DOMINICK CARBONE, Rocky Point, RF/P, Sr.: Carbone was a two-way standout as a junior for the 23-3 Suffolk Class A champ, batting .395 with an 1.127 OPS, four homers and 26 RBIs and going 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 innings. The lefty, a returning Newsday All-Long Island second-teamer, has committed to Coastal Carolina.

DOMINIC CARLEO, Oyster Bay, P/IB, Jr.: Carleo racked up the strikeouts as a sophomore, fanning 64 in 35 innings. The righthander finished at 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA.

CHRIS CARSON, Lindenhurst, CF/1B/P, Sr.: Carson owned a .407 average, a .506 OBP, 15 RBIs and 16 steals last season. The lefty also went 4-0 with two saves, 1.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 35 innings. The Stony Brook commit “is a high-level athlete who is a gifted defender at first base and centerfield,” according to coach Rob Moore.

JT CARUSO, Mount Sinai, P/OF, Sr.: Caruso went 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA and batted .466 last season. The 6-4 lefty, who has committed to Miami, has reached 92 mph.

LUKE CIMINIELLO, Smithtown East, C, Jr.: Ciminiello batted .324 as a sophomore for a team that won 16 games and was the Suffolk Conference II champ before falling in the county finals. Coach Rob Christensen called him “great defensively,” praising his understanding of the game and his ability to control the running game.

BRADY CLARK, Bayport-Blue Point, P/1B, Sr.: Clark turned in a 0.91 ERA to go with a 6-3 record as the righthander earned Newsday All-Long Island second-team honors. The St. John’s commit also batted .373 with seven doubles and 30 RBIs.

HUNTER COLAGRANDE, Kings Park, P, Jr.: The Stony Brook commit’s fastball runs in the mid-to-high 80s. The righthander didn't allow an earned run in his two appearances in a season cut short because of injury.

TYLER COOK, Holy Trinity, C, Jr.: Cook batted .325 with three homers and 17 RBIs as a sophomore. He was named CHSAA Catcher of the Year.

CHRISTIAN COREY, Locust Valley, P/IF, Sr.: Corey had a strong two-way season as a junior for the Nassau Class B finalist. The righthander had a 0.78 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 28 innings and batted .315 with a .441 OBP and 12 steals. He is committed to Saint Peter’s.

SEAN COSTELLO, Seaford, P, Sr.: The righthander excelled on the mound last season, going 5-1 with 47 strikeouts in 36 innings. The Pace commit also batted .346.

(Clockwise from top left) Braden Davis of St. John the Baptist, Christian Corey of Locust Valley, Michael D'Ambrosio of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Matt Cruz of St. Dominic and Luke Ciminiello of Smithtown.

MATT CRUZ, St. Dominic, OF/P, Jr.: Cruz led the NSCHSAA in batting at .500 and contributed 26 hits, 15 RBIs and 12 steals. The Penn State commit also struck out 20 in 14 innings.

MICHAEL D’AMBROSIO, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 1B/P, Jr.: D’Ambrosio put up nice numbers as a sophomore: .339 average, .421 OBP, a .946 OPS, two homers and 24 RBIs.

BRADEN DAVIS, St. John the Baptist, P, Sr.: Davis averaged 1.2 strikeouts per inning as a junior but was injured for most of the season. The righthander, who has committed to Maine, throws a fastball that touches the upper 80s and has an above-average changeup, according to coach Ryan Dalton.

JASON DeCARO, St. Anthony’s, P/1B/DH, Sr.: DeCaro went 3-3 with one save, a 3.02 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings last season, and he was 7-for-14 at the plate. The 6-5, 225-pound righthander committed to North Carolina and has been ranked as the 52nd-best high school draft prospect by Baseball America.

NICK DELVECCHIO, Holy Trinity, SS, Sr.: DelVecchio’s .365 average and 22 steals stood out last season. The LIU commit also had a homer and 18 RBIs.

MATT DIEGUEZ, Chaminade, SS/1B, Sr.: Dieguez batted .286 with three homers and 18 RBIs to help the Flyers go 25-2 and win the CHSAA Class AA state title. He has committed to Fordham.

CHRIS DIESSO, Hauppauge, C, Sr.: Diesso batted .500 with a .611 OBP and an .857 slugging percentage before a season-ending injury.

JOEY DiMOTTA, Commack, OF, Sr.: DiMotta hit .407 with three homers and 20 RBIs last season. The lefty hitter has committed to Fairleigh Dickinson.

PAUL DULANTO, Massapequa, C, Jr.: The Stony Brook commit hit .430 with nine extra-base hits, including three homers, and drove in 21 runs.

JOHN DWYER, Northport, C, Sr.: Dwyer, an MIT commit, topped the Tigers in every offensive category last season, highlighted by a .469 average and a 1.136 OPS.

JAMES EDEN, MacArthur, OF, Sr.: Eden’s numbers jump off the page — a .462 average, .588 OBP and 1.300 OPS to go with 18 RBIs and 24 runs. Coach Steve Costello called the four-year varsity player and Adelphi commit “one of the top 10 offensive players I have coached in my 31 years.”

KYLE ENGMANN, Shoreham-Wading River, CF, Sr.: Engmann stood out as a junior with a .379 average, a .532 on-base percentage, 24 runs, 19 walks and 9 steals. The Mercy commit has speed and a strong arm.

(Clockwise from top left) Nicholas DelVecchio of Holy Trinity, Kyle Engmann of Shoreham-Wading River, Jack Fanning of Garden City, Matt Dieguez of Chaminade, Paul Dulanto of Massapequa and Joey Dimotta of Commack.

JACK FANNING, Garden City, SS, Jr.: Fanning had a promising sophomore season, batting .316 with a .417 OBP and 16 RBIs. Coach Dave Izzo called him "a great defensive shortstop who makes the routine plays on a regular basis and can make difficult plays look easy.”

VICTOR FREDERICK, St. Dominic, P, Jr.: Frederick, whose fastball runs 88-90 mph, won four games and had a 2.97 ERA as a sophomore. He is committed to St. John’s.

JACK FRIEND, Ward Melville, SS, Sr.: The Maine commit batted .310 with 16 RBIs and scored 25 runs as a junior.

GARRET GATES, North Shore, P, Jr.: Gates struck out 41 in 32 innings and picked off seven baserunners. Coach Scott Lineman called him “a hard-throwing lefty with great movement on his two-seam fastball,” to go with a curve and changeup.

ARI GLUCK, Half Hollow Hills East, P, Jr.: Gluck, a third-year varsity starter who has a mid-80s fastball, went 4-2 with a 1.90 ERA, 58 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings and a .191 opposing batting average. Coach Tim Belz said Gluck has three pitches he throws consistently for strikes and “is a big-game pitcher.”

JONATHAN GOLDSCHMITT, Oyster Bay, P/3B, Sr.: Goldschmitt excelled out of the bullpen last season, going 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA and striking out 30 in 23 2/3 innings. The lefty hitter, who has committed to Springfield, also batted .382 with a .493 OBP and 22 RBIs.

MATT GRAZIOSE, Hewlett, SS, Sr.: Graziose, the only three-year captain in Andy DeBernardo’s 15 seasons coaching the Hewlett varsity, batted .520 with four homers, 22 RBIs and 16 runs last season. He's commited to Central Connecticut State.

TIM HENNIG, Wantagh, IF/P, Sr.: Hennig batted .403 with five doubles and two triples last season. The Binghamton commit also threw two one-hitters.

RYAN IANNUZZO, Hicksville, C, Jr.: Iannuzzo batted .408 as a sophomore and is the team captain this season.

MATT KALFAS, Calhoun, OF/P, Sr.: Kalfas hit .466 with eight doubles, a homer and 21 RBIs. The lefthander also pitched to a 2.10 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 24 innings, helping Calhoun to the Long Island Class A title and a 25-4 record. Coach Art Canestro called the Fairfield commit “a five-tool player,” and pointed to the “late movement on his fastball and sharp breaking ball” for his pitching success.

RYAN KARMAN, Sayville, P, Sr.: Karman went 5-0 with a 1.24 ERA in 45 1/3 innings. The righthander doesn’t issue a lot of walks and has a good slider to complement his fastball, according to coach Joe Esposito.

DENNIS KELLY, North Babylon, P, Sr.: Kelly went 6-3 last season, including a 6-1 record with a 1.86 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings in Suffolk League IV. The righty is committed to College of Staten Island.

(Clockwise from top left) Matt Kalfas of Calhoun, Ben Kennedy of Smithtown, Jonathan Goldschmitt of Oyster Bay, Ryan Karman of Sayville, Ryan Iannuzzo of Hicksville, Jack Friend of Ward Melville and Dennis Kelly of North Babylon.

BEN KENNEDY, Smithtown East, P, Jr.: Kennedy posted a 6-1 overall record, including 2-0 in the postseason, as a sophomore. The righthander keeps hitters off-balance and can “throw all of his pitches for strikes in any count,” according to coach Rob Christensen.

RYAN KIENDLE, Connetquot, 3B/P, Jr.: Kiendle hit .342 with 24 RBIs as a sophomore, improving from .302 with 17 RBIs as a freshman, and the righthander posted a 1.70 ERA last season. He committed to St. John's.

BILLY KIND, Seaford, P/1B, Sr.: Kind, a righthander who struck out 24 in 30 innings last season, has committed to Adelphi. He also stood out defensively at first and batted .267 with two homers.

JOSH KNOTH, Patchogue-Medford, P/DH, Sr.: Knoth is a 6-foot, 185-pound righthander who throws in the 90s and could be a high-round selection in the MLB Draft. The Ole Miss commit won the Yastrzemski Award as Suffolk’s most outstanding player last season when he went 5-2 with a 1.02 ERA, 0.39 WHIP, 107 strikeouts — including 20 in a perfect game — and only six walks in 48 innings. He also batted .357 with a .690 slugging percentage, three homers and 11 RBIs.

Patchogue-Medford pitcher Josh Knoth is Long Island's top major league draft prospect and is looking to finish his high school career strong, NewsdayTV Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

ANDREW KOSHY, Kellenberg, P/IF, Sr.: Koshy turned in a 1.75 ERA with 57 strikeouts and seven walks in 36 innings for a team that went 17-7 and lost in the NSCHSAA finals. The righthander, who also hit .301 in league play, is headed to Wake Forest.

PATRICK KREMPASKY, Sachem East, IF, Sr.: Krempasky excelled both at the plate and on the mound as a junior. The Bridgeport commit batted .377 with a .450 OBP, 15 RBIs and 10 steals, and he went 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA.

JACQUE LaPRARIE, Smithtown West, CF, Sr.: LaPrarie, who has started every game since his sophomore season, batted .341 with 15 RBIs, 23 runs and seven steals as a junior. Coach Al Nucci called the 6-3 LaPrarie a “very confident hitter” and an “exceptional” outfielder, citing his first step, range and arm.

JUSTIN LeGUERNIC, Half Hollow Hills West, P, Sr.: LeGuernic is a 6-5 lefty who throws in the low 90s. He has committed to Clemson but could be a high pick in the MLB Draft, according to coach Tom Migliozzi.

RYAN LENIEC, Sayville, 3B, Sr.: The Brockport commit posted a .486 average — including six doubles and three homers among his 35 hits — and 32 RBIs. Coach Joe Esposito lauded his “smooth glove” that’s suited for anywhere on the infield.

ANDREW LENSKI, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, C, Sr.: Lenski had a big offensive season as a junior, batting .379 with a .427 OBP, a 1.063 OPS, two homers and 21 RBIs. He has committed to Iona.

SEBASTIAN LIPPMAN, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, RHP/OF, Jr.: Lippman hit .302 with a .479 OBP, a .913 OPS and 11 RBIs in his sophomore year. The righthander, committed to Georgia Tech, struck out 14 in 6 1/3 innings and had a 3.32 ERA and one save.

(Clockwise from top left) Patrick Krempasky of Sachem East, Andrew Koshy of Kellenberg, Sebastian Lippman of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Bryan McCleary of Wheatley and Justin Leguernic of Half Hollow Hills West.

JOHN MARGOLIES, Hauppauge, 3B/P, Jr.: Margolies finished second on the team with 18 hits — after leading with 21 as a freshman — and had a .360 average last season. He’s also a third-year closer who posted 19 strikeouts in 14 innings and had a win and two saves.

CARSON McCAFFREY, Comsewogue, P/OF/1B, Jr.: McCaffrey had three wins, a 1.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 40 innings as a sophomore. The 6-4 lefty has good fastball movement and a good feel for his secondary pitches, according to coach Joe Caltagirone.

BRYAN McCLEARY, Wheatley, C, Sr.: McCleary will try to build off a season in which he batted .338, had a .444 OBP and went 17-for-17 in steals for a team that finished 19-3-1 and won the Nassau Class B title. The Adelphi commit caught every inning of every game last season and threw out nine of 20 baserunners.

DREW McGOWAN, Eastport-South Manor, C, Jr.: McGowan batted .310 last season with a .555 OBP in part due to drawing 23 walks and being hit by pitches nine times. The Marist commit had six doubles, a homer, 12 RBIs, 13 steals, and 20 runs.

CHRIS McHUGH, Commack, SS/3B, Sr.: McHugh earned Newsday All-Long Island second-team honors after helping Commack go 24-3 and claim the Suffolk AA championship. The righty-hitting, 6-3 VCU commit batted .390 with 16 extra-base hits, including four homers, 29 RBIs and 30 runs.

PATRICK McLAUGHLIN, East Rockaway, P/SS, Sr.: McLaughlin turned in a 4-2 record with a 2.39 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 41 innings, had 11 RBIs, 17 steals and 15 runs, and played solid defense at short. Coach James Hickey feels McLaughlin “is strong in all phases of the game” and praised him for his “high character.”

ROB MELO, Patchogue-Medford, P/1B, Jr.: Melo batted .338 with seven doubles and two homers and went 3-1. Coach Anthony Frascogna has used the Army commit in the middle of his order since his freshman year and calls him “a tough competitor.”

(L-R) Chris McHugh of Commack, Matt Merkel of Malverne, Paul Napolitano of Kellenberg, Riley Morris of Center Moriches and Rob Melo of Patchogue-Medford.

MATT MERKEL, Malverne, CF/P/Sr.: Merkel, who bats righty and throws lefty, hit .449 as a junior with one strikeout the entire season, and he went 6-0.

RILEY MORRIS, Center Moriches, P/SS, Sr.: The righthander went 6-2 and batted .400 last season for the Long Island Class B champ. Coach Paul Gibson praised his leadership and his dependability as an infielder and leadoff hitter. He also lauded his command and proficiency at mixing three pitches.

RYAN MUSKOPF, Half Hollow Hills West, OF/1B/P, Sr.: Muskopf batted .444 with eight doubles and two homers last season. The righthander is bound for George Mason.

PAUL NAPOLITANO, Kellenberg, SS/3B, Sr.: The High Point commit collected 28 hits, batted .321, drove in 14 runs and had a .389 OBP.

MATT NOCHOWITZ, North Shore, P/1B, Sr.: Nochowitz was 4-1 with 36 strikeouts in 34 innings as a junior. Coach Scott Lineman described the Cortland commit as a pitcher who “pounds the zone with his mid-80s fastball and keeps hitters off-balance with his changeup and slider.”

KENNY NOE, Kellenberg, SS/2B, Jr.: Noe hit .278, had a .379 OBP and stole nine bases as a sophomore. He has committed to Monmouth.

DOM PANNITTI, Plainedge, P, Sr.: The Barry commit had two wins, two saves and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings last season.

ERIK PAULSEN, Massapequa, 1B/P, Sr.: The lefthander and Stony Brook commit hit .500 with 10 doubles for the Long Island Class AA champ. He also had six wins and a 1.43 ERA.

ROBERT PERICOLOSI, South Side, OF/SS, Sr.: Pericolosi had an outstanding season at the plate in 2022 for a team that went 17-4 and won the Nassau A-III title. Pericolosi, who stands 6-4, batted .507 with 38 hits — 10 for extra bases, including three homers — 27 RBIs and 34 runs.

JAKE PERLOWITZ, Carey, SS/P, Sr.: Perlowitz hit .391 with 25 hits, including four homers, 21 RBIs and 19 steals in 19 tries as a junior, and the righthander went 1-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 18 Ks in 16 innings.

LOGAN PRISCO, Newfield, P/1B, Sr.: Prisco is a 6-4 lefty who turned in some eye-catching numbers on the mound last season — a 1.13 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 14 walks over 34 2/3 innings and a .124 opposing batting average to go with a 4-0 record and one save. Prisco also had a slash line of .285/.500/.820 and drove in 15 runs.

RYAN PUCELLA, Calhoun, C, Sr.: Pucella batted .330 with seven doubles, 21 RBIs and 31 runs. Coach Art Canestro noted that he “hits everything hard” and “runs extremely well."

MAX REICHENBACH, Mount Sinai, P, Sr.: Reichenbach put up impressive stats in 2021 as a sophomore, going 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA. Now the righthanded Mercy commit is back from Tommy John surgery.

ANTHONY RIGOGLIOSI, East Islip, IF, Sr.: Rigogliosi’s junior season came with a .396 average, .500 OBP, 14 RBIs and 18 runs. He has committed to Adelphi.

(Clockwise from top left) Max Reichenbach of Mt. Sinai, Dom Pannitti of Plainedge, Nick Rizzo of East Islip, Jack Robinson of Port Washington and Jake Perlowitz of Carey.

NICK RIZZO, East Islip, P/1B, Sr.: Rizzo went 6-1 with a 0.87 ERA as a junior lefty. The Stony Brook commit also did his part offensively with a .333 average and 18 RBIs.

JACK ROBINSON, Port Washington, C/DH, Sr.: Robinson had six multi-hit games and batted .450 with three doubles, a homer and nine RBIs.

DYLAN RORECH, Friends Academy, P/OF, Sr.: The Villanova commit struck out 50 in 21 innings and allowed just nine hits and four earned runs on the way to a 1.33 ERA.

DYLAN ROSENBERG, Wheatley, SS, Sr.: Rosenberg batted .388 with a .517 OBP and 14 steals in 14 tries last season. He led the team in runs (35) and doubles (eight). Coach David Burke sees the SUNY Oswego commit as having “smooth hands at shortstop” and a “high baseball IQ.”

ZACH ROSENZWEIG, Plainedge, C, Jr.: Rosenzweig is beginning his third year as the starting catcher. He had 18 hits, including a homer, and drove in 17 runs last year.

TOMMY RUEHLE, Ward Melville, P, Sr.: The Southern Arkansas commit threw four complete games en route to a 6-1 record and 2.62 ERA as a junior.

JAKE RUSSO, Bellport, C, Sr.: Russo batted .426 with a .513 slugging percentage and 16 RBIs last season. He is committed to New Haven.

ANTHONY SCARABINO, Connetquot, CF, Sr.: Scarabino batted .436 with 27 RBIs as a junior. Coach Dwayne Page described the Albany commit as “both a talented hitter and a great defender.”

KEVIN SCHNUPP, Comsewogue, C, Jr.: Schnupp excelled defensively as a sophomore with a better than 50% caught-stealing rate and a .989 fielding percentage.

CONNOR SCHRAMM, Commack, INF/P, Sr.: The Niagara commit batted .360 with a homer and 21 RBIs. The righthander also went 2-0 and allowed one earned run over 20 innings and struck out 17.

JAMES SILL, Division, 1B/P, Sr.: Sill batted .300 with 20 RBIs and 20 runs, and the righthander went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 49 innings for a 19-7 team that went to the Nassau Class A semifinals.

(L-R) Anthony Scarabino of Connetquot, Kevin Schnupp of Comsewogue, James Sill of Division, Jimmy Stroehlein of Valley Stream North and Jake Russo of Bellport.

JIMMY STROEHLEIN, Valley Stream North, P/IF, Jr.: Stroehlein had two complete-game wins, a 2.31 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and a .209 batting average against as a sophomore. He also led the team in average (.315), OBP (.393) and hits (17).

CRISTINO TUFANO, Babylon, SS/P, Sr.: Tufano hit .323 with a .491 OBP, a .501 slugging percentage and 14 steals as a junior. The George Washington commit made just two errors in 111 chances. Tufano is expected to be the closer after not pitching much last season.

THOMAS WALKER, Lindenhurst, SS/P, Sr.: Walker owned a .453 average and a .495 OBP with 18 RBIs and 12 steals. The right-hander also struck out 32 in 27 innings and had two shutouts. Coach Rob Moore called the Molloy commit “a complete ballplayer with a high baseball IQ.”

JORDAN WELCH, Farmingdale, 3B, Jr.: Welch batted .398 with 29 hits, including three doubles and three homers, and drove in 22 runs. Coach Frank Tassielli likes his ability "to hit with power to all fields,” and his agility, soft hands and above-average arm at third.

CHARLIE WEST, Ward Melville, P/CF, Sr.: West went 4-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 32 innings. The lefthander, committed to UConn, shut out Lindenhurst in the postseason.

JOE YOVINO, Division, C, Sr.: Yovino won the 2022 Diamond Award as Nassau’s Position Player of the Year and the Ryan Caulfield Award as the county’s most outstanding catcher. The Elon commit had a .467 average, a .760 slugging percentage, seven homers, 30 RBIs, 15 steals and 27 runs.

NICK ZAMPIERON, Comsewogue, SS/P, Jr.: Zampieron batted .407 with a .916 OPS, 22 steals and 20 runs, and won two games on the mound. Coach Joe Caltagirone feels his leadoff hitter is a “table setter” with “great hand-eye coordination and bat-to-ball skills.”