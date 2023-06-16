Roslyn's Matt Fliegler wins Capozzi Award for academics and community service

Dan Freeman nominated his senior leadoff man, outfielder and lefty starter for a special award because the Roslyn coach knew Matt Fliegler embodied the meaning behind it.

“He’s an unbelievable kid,” Freeman said. “I think he deserves to be recognized for how great a human being he is.”

Because the award is about more than being good at baseball. It’s especially about being good at academics and serving the community, too.

Fliegler received the Michael Capozzi Scholar-Athlete Award during the Nassau County Baseball Coaches Association awards dinner Thursday night at the Marriott in Uniondale. It came with a $1,000 scholarship.

“It’s a great honor,” Freeman said. “ . . . To be that great of a student and that great of a community service person and to be that exceptional a player is very difficult to do.”

The two-year team captain hit .413 with a .550 on-base percentage and went 3-2 with a 2.54 ERA. And he no-hit Great Neck North.

“As a player, he’s 100% all-hustle, all-heart all the time,” Freeman said. “From the first day he’s here, he’s the hardest worker we’ve had. As a hitter, he knows how to get on base. He’s the best bunter we’ve ever had . . . He’s the fastest guy on the field. Tremendous outfielder. Great arm.

“As a pitcher, he threw strikes; he [kept] people off-balance, and he has a great pickoff move to first base.”

Fliegler, who’s considering trying out for Cornell’s team, carried a weighted 103.3 GPA into his senior year and has continued in the high 90s.

Freeman listed Fliegler’s community service ventures as performing with Miracle Musicians at children’s hospitals; volunteering at a JCC to assist kids with their homework and helping run a Special Olympics event at Nassau CCC.

“He cares about people around him,” Freeman said. “ . . . He gets joy out of helping others.”