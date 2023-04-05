Wantagh's Tim Hennig masterful in baseball win over Plainedge

Tim Hennig almost finished what he started.

There was one on and two gone in the seventh Tuesday. Then Hennig allowed an infield hit. The Wantagh senior righthander had reached the state-mandated limit of 105 pitches and had to exit his shutout bid against Plainedge.

No matter. One batter later, it was over.

So Wantagh has won the first two in the three-game Nassau A-IV series. This time, it was 7-0 behind a Binghamton-bound infielder who can also pitch.

Hennig yielded four hits and four walks and struck out nine over 6 2/3.

The team’s No. 1 pitcher credited his go-to offering, the cutter, and his go-to approach, let the defense do what it does well.

“Just the idea that if pound the zone and throw strikes that they’ll make all the plays behind me,” Hennig said after his fielders fielded flawlessly. “It’s a great way to go about it on the mound.”

In his previous start, Hennig allowed just one hit over six in a 5-0 win over Mineola.

“He’s a good pitcher,” coach Keith Sachs said. ”He mixes it up. … He works very hard at his craft.”

Wantagh missed the playoffs last season, a rarity. Sachs wants to see more offensive improvement, but his team is 4-1 and he thinks it’s capable of returning to the postseason.

Hennig does, too. Here’s his reasoning: “Just the coaches and the offseason we had and just the revenge that we sense and smell. I think we've definitely got what it takes to go all the way.”

Paul Fontana came up late last season. The junior first baseman/righthander looks like he will be a factor.

Fontana singled to give Wantagh a 1-0 lead in a two-run third against Taylor Nitsch.

Fontana ripped an RBI single into left off reliever Matt Rosenberg in a three-run fourth.

And Fontana boomed his third hit, an RBI double to left off Marcelo Licata in a two-run sixth. Fontana also was the one who relieved Hennig and got the final out.

“He’s helped us on the mound and in the field and at the plate,” Sachs said. “… He’s ahead of schedule.”

Jack Tate also had three hits and drove in two.

So Plainedge dropped to 2-3.

“We’re fine,” coach Colin Fratrik said. “We’ve got a lot of baseball to get better. It’s a good team we’re playing. We’re in a loaded conference. And we’ve just got to play better.”