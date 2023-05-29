Brandon Hancock's two-run single caps four-run sixth and propels West Babylon to Suffolk 'A' title

Dominic Gerbasio and his West Babylon teammates always knew this year was going to be special.

The Conference III champion Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday to beat Conference IV champions Bayport-Blue Point, 7-5, in Game 2 of the Suffolk Class A baseball finals at West Babylon High School.

“We’ve been wanting it since we were this tall,” Gerbasio said, holding his hand next to his hip. “You gotta pinch yourself to make sure it’s actually happening.”

In another comeback win, Gerbasio pitched the top of the seventh inning and earned the save on his 18th birthday to help West Babylon (21-4) clinch its first county title since 1994. The Eagles also overcame a four-run deficit against Bayport-Blue Point (23-3) to win Game 1 of the series on Saturday.

“We’re like the cardiac kids,” West Babylon coach Victor Manzella said. “They find ways to win.”

With the Eagles trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Adams walked with the bases loaded to score Mark Moebes. Jace Alvino followed with a ground out to drive in Sean McGuire to tie it at 5.

Then, with two outs and runners on second and third, Brandon Hancock hit a line drive into leftfield. With a forceful wind blowing in, the ball dropped in the outfield grass, scoring Adams and Elijah Outlaw for a 7-5 West Babylon lead.

“I was ready to attack early,” Hancock said. “I was looking to swing, got my pitch, got under it a little bit, but thankfully it found the right place.”

After Gerbasio earned the final out in the seventh, a celebration 29 years in the making ensued. Parents hugged and cried, fireworks shot off overhead and kids wearing blue and yellow West Babylon shirts swarmed the players with baseballs to autograph.

“I’m not going to forget that. It’s going to stay there, that feeling of winning the county,” Gerbasio said. “It’s just running back in my head over and over again.”