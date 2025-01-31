High school basketball, bowling roundup

Jack David had 21 points and A.J. Aloisi and Andrew Blair each added 20 points to lead Whitman to a 70-61 overtime victory over Brentwood in Suffolk League I boys basketball play on Thursday.

The Wildcats (11-7) outscored Brentwood 21-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then 13-4 in the extra period. Tyrell Davender had 26 points for Brentwood (6-12).

Floyd 66, Riverhead 51: Dahmarion Moses had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead Floyd (16-3). Sharod Sutton and JJ Smith added 12 points each and Jawuan Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Peter Lagnena had 15 points for Riverhead (11-7).

Half Hollow Hills West 75, East Hampton 71: Vince Corso had 21 points, 19 rebounds and five assists and Ethan Saintjean had 19 points and seven assists to lead Hills West (11-7) in Suffolk V. Jack Vafeas added 16 points. Toby Foster had 23 points for East Hampton (6-12).

Amityville 75, Hauppauge 54: Amir Dickerson had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Amityville (11-5). Allen Dodson-Isabell tallied 15 points, three assists and three steals and Wes Flythe added 10 points and three steals. Jordan Hines chipped in nine points and 12 rebounds. Matt Huber had 21 points for Hauppauge (4-15).

Lynbrook 63, Mineola 42: Ismar Purisic had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lynbrook (8-9) in Nassau A-VI. Michael Werzinger added 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Hyde Park 53, Carey 50: Maeve Downing had 25 points and Ava Orbon added 11 points to lead New Hyde Park (9-8) in Nassau AA-II. Laila Paz had 21 points for Carey (9-8).

Floyd 40, Riverhead 36: Savannah Pantry had 19 points, 13 rebounds and two steals to lead Floyd (8-10) in Suffolk I.

Portledge 88, Stony Brook School 44: Alexis Mitas had 31 points and Laila Folkes added 26 points to lead Portledge (11-4) in PSAA. Payton Martin had 19 points for Stony Brook School (7-3).

GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip 40, Central Islip 0: Meeya Leaderman shot a high game of 247 with a 702 series, Brooke Andresen shot a 661 series, Dakota Collins shot a 631 series and Makayla Boyd had a 598 series to lead East Islip (11-0) in Suffolk II.

BOYS BOWLING

Smithtown District 28, Hauppauge 8: Jeremy Holcomb had a 296 in Game 2 of a 689 series and Aidan Jacino had a 225 in Game 2 of a 631 series for Smithtown (10-2) in Suffolk III.

Floyd 28, Bay Shore 8: Nicholas Powers had a 671 series with a 236 high game, Austin Matz had a 644 series with a 246 high game and Colin Smith had a 629 series with a 245 to lead Floyd (12-2) in Suffolk II.

Connetquot 32, Patchogue-Medford 4: Andrew Nitzsche had a high game of 253, which included nine consecutive perfect frames, to lead Connetquot (8-6). Logan Pitka and Nico Kokolakis had their highest series of the year with 565 and 528, respectively.

Longwood 33, Southold/Greenport 3: Joe Caliendo had a high game of 248 in a 680 series, Robert Walker had a high game of 256 in a 642 series, Tyler Uss had a 234 in a 639 series and Logan Cohen had a 216 in a 633 series for Longwood (11-4) in Suffolk IV.