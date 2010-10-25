BIG 10: Friars nipping at Sachem North's heels

MSG Varsity's Gregg Sarra ranks the top 10 Long Island high school teams across all sports.

1. SACHEM NORTH FOOTBALL Sachem North (7-0) beat rival Longwood, 41-14, in a pivotal Suffolk Division I matchup. Michael Andreassi scored three short touchdowns and Dalton Crossan caught a 59-yard scoring pass and returned an interception 65 yards for a score.

2. ST. ANTHONY'S FOOTBALL The Friars shut down Holy Trinity, 38-13, in a rematch of last year's CHSFL championship game. Bryan Rhodes and Jonathan Desir totaled seven sacks in the win. The Friars meet undefeated Iona Prep (6-0) Friday night.

3. HALF HOLLOW HILLS BOYS VOLLEYBALL They have breezed through an extremely competitive League I schedule and are the favorites to represent Long Island at the state championships.

4. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY The Trojans improved to 13-0-1 last week with Conference I wins over North Shore and Seaford, and beat upstate power John Jay-Cross River, 5-0, in a non-league contest on Oct. 17. Alex Bruno is Nassau's leading scorer with 25 points.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. FARMINGDALE BOYS GOLF Matt Lowe shot 1-under 35 on the back nine at Bethpage Yellow to lead Farmingdale (14-0) in an 8-1 win over Bethpage in Nassau Conference IV as the Dalers won their 42nd straight league match.

6. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS SWIMMING The Patriots, who've won 18 consecutive Suffolk County titles, had a busy and winning week. Ward Melville beat Deer Park/NB, 93-81, Brentwood/Bay Shore, 89-74, and Sachem East, 94-80, to stay perfect. This team does it with depth behind Jessica Fabrizio, who is first in Suffolk (and has qualified for states) in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14.69.

7. WARD MELVILLE FIELD HOCKEY With three wins the Patriots improved to 13-0 and clinched the Division I title. They've outscored opponents 52-9. Abby Beltrani leads Long Island with 20 goals.

8. ST. ANTHONY'S BOYS SOCCER The Friars defeated Kellenberg, 2-0, on goals from Matt Wendelken and Andrew LoManto. Then the Friars played Chaminade to a scoreless tie for the second time this season.

9. ST. ANTHONY'S GIRLS VOLLEYBALL No team in the CHSAA has come close to beating the Friars. They have also showed their mettle with impressive non-league and tournament wins.

10. NORTH SHORE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY Paced by a deep pool of talent led by Samantha Nadel, North Shore completed another undefeated league season. Next up for the Vikings are the Nassau Conference championships.

On the outside looking in: Chaminade boys soccer, Garden City girls swimming, Oceanside football, Newfield football, Smithtown East boys volleyball, Sachem East boys cross country.

FOOTBALL LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Sachem North (7-0)

2. St. Anthony's (7-0)

3. Oceanside (7-0)

4. Newfield (7-0)

5. Carey (7-0)

6. Freeport (6-1)

7. Garden City (6-1)

8. Floyd (5-2)

9. Farmingdale (5-2)

10. East Islip (6-1)

FOOTBALL SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Islip (7-0)

2. Glenn (7-0)

3. Seaford (7-0)

4. Lynbrook (6-1)

5. Roosevelt (6-1)

6. Sayville (6-1)

7. Lawrence (5-2)

8. Babylon (5-2)

9. Sewanhaka (6-1)

10. Huntington (5-2)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

1. St. Anthony's (10-0)

2. Ward Melville (11-0)

3. Massapequa (14-0)

4. Glenn (11-0)

5. Lindenhurst (10-0)

6. Smithtown East (9-1)

7. West Islip (7-1)

8. East Hampton (10-0)

9. Wantagh (9-0)

10. Herricks (14-0)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. Half Hollow Hills (9-0)

2. Smithtown East (11-0)

3. Eastport-South Manor (11-0)

4. Lindenhurst (7-2)

5. Massapequa (9-1)

6. Plainview JFK (10-1)

7. Northport (8-2)

8. Bay Shore (8-3)

9. Bellmore JFK (11-0)

10. Smithtown West (6-5)

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Garden City (13-0-1)

2. Ward Melville (13-1)

3. Shoreham-Wading River (13-1)

4. Sachem East (11-1)

5. Sayville (13-0)

6. Miller Place (13-1)

7. Manhasset (10-1)

8. East Islip (10-4)

9. Massapequa (10-3)

10. Cold Spring Harbor (8-2-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

1. Massapequa (12-0-1)

2. St. Anthony's (14-0-1)

3. South Side (11-1-1)

4. MacArthur (11-0-1)

5. Sachem East (12-2)

6. Northport (10-1-1)

7. Connetquot (12-2)

8. West Islip (11-1-3)

9. Mepham (13-1)

10. Plainedge (11-2-1)

BOYS SOCCER

1. St. Anthony's (12-1-3)

2. Chaminade (12-1-3)

3. Half Hollow Hills West (15-0)

4. Brentwood (11-1-2)

5. Hicksville (15-0)

6. Commack (13-1)

7. Smithtown West (12-0-2)

8. Newfield (12-1-1)

9. Sayville (13-1)

10. Massapequa (9-3-2)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Sachem East

2. Connetquot

3. St. Anthony's

4. Calhoun

5. Massapequa

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. North Shore

2. Northport

3. Ward Melville

4. St. Anthony's

5. Syosset

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ward Melville (7-0)

2. Garden City (9-0)

3. Half Hollow Hills (7-0)

4. Jericho (8-2-1)

5. Sacred Heart (7-0)

Players of the Week

KATIE DeSTEFANO FARMINGDALE, GIRLS VOLLEBYBALL: She totaled 30 kills and 11 blocks in Farmingdale's two conference wins last week.

MICHELLE MONGIELLO, SEWANHAKA, FIELD HOCKEY: With her team trailing Great Neck South 2-0, Mongiello scored three goals, including the winner in overtime.

SARAH FUCHS, BAY SHORE, FIELD HOCKEY: She recorded her third hat trick in a seven-point performance to lead Bay Shore over North Babylon.

KELSEY SWEENEY, SMITHTOWN WEST, FIELD HOCKEY: She made 28 saves in a 4-0 loss to powerhouse Ward Melville.

NICOLE HONEY, HERRICKS, GIRLS SWIMMING: She overtook the top diving spot in Nassau by posting a 265.03 on Oct. 18 that beat her nearest competition by over 13 points.

OWEN SKEETE, WESTBURY, BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: He took first in 16:26 in the Varsity I race at the Section I Invitational in Cortland on Saturday.