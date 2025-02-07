Alex Fiorillo leads Chaminade to CHSAA boys bowling championship

With tension building and the score tied at 4 at the CHSAA boys bowling team championship, Chaminade’s Alex Fiorillo cranked up the energy when it mattered the most.

Fiorillo rolled a series-high 659 to help No. 2 Chaminade rally to edge defending champion and No. 1 St. Anthony’s by just 61 pins (3,455 to 3,394) and secure the 5-4 win at Wantagh Lanes on Thursday.

“They were getting loud and we just responded with our own energy,” Fiorillo said. “Energy is one of the biggest things. It can throw you. It got us down in game two but got us back up in game three.”

Fiorillo closed out the final game with six strikes in a row, finishing with a 253. His performance set the stage for Sebastien LoGuidice, who roared after also rolling three consecutive strikes in the final frame for a 190 for Chaminade (12-2).

St. Anthony’s (13-1) was led by junior Gavin Wlodarczyk, who bowled a 638 series, which included a 268. Anthony Mahoney rolled a 168 in Game 2 for a 515-514 win to help the Friars earn a coveted lane point.

“We fell apart and had that one-pin loss in Game 2 and it was a little disheartening, but we played with that motivation,” Fiorillo said. “Once we started using it, I knew we had it in us to win.”

Fiorillo earned the title of championship MVP, highest league average (206), and the Bob Hamilton boys Player of the Year, in honor of the St. John the Baptist boys coach of 30 years and CHSAA chairman who passed away in September from brain cancer.

St. John the Baptist girls defeat Kellenberg

The St. John the Baptist girls bowling team with their plaque after winning the CHSAA girls bowling team title at Wantagh Lanes on Thursday. Credit: Neil Miller

With St. John the Baptist and Kellenberg tied at 4 heading into the third and final game of the girls team championship, Charlotte Mardiney knew what to do.

“I told them they needed to get those spares, because that’s what it was going to come down to,” St. John the Baptist coach Lauren Haines said. “Before that third game, she told the team, we’re getting those spares and we’re winning, and that’s exactly what she did.”

The junior closed out with a spare and led the Cougars with a high-series 512 as No. 2 St. John the Baptist defeated defending champion and No. 1 Kellenberg, 5-4, to claim the CHSAA girls bowling title on Thursday at Wantagh Lanes.

Mardiney rolled off three total spares and five consecutive strikes for a Game 3 score of 210 as St. John the Baptist (11-1) won by 22 pins to clinch the victory.

“Once I hit that I was so excited,” Mardiney said. “I was just hoping I could get [the spare]. I just had to let it roll. It felt amazing.”

Kellenberg (10-2) standout Kerri Callahan bowled a 206, 183, and 215 for a championship high-series 604 as she was named the Bob Hamilton girls Player of the Year.

St. John the Baptist also won the championship in 2023.

“I think everyone cheering each other on really helped us this season,” Mardiney said. “When we bowl together, we just make it happen.”