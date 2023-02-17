Kellenberg's Kerri Callahan wins CHSAA girls bowling with 710 series

Kerri Callahan is one of one.

The Kellenberg freshman captured the CHSAA individual girls bowling title with a historic 710 series Thursday at AMF Babylon Lanes.

Callahan is the league’s first girl to ever break 600, let alone 700, according to league coordinator Debbie Fahey.

“I’ve never bowled a 600 series before, so the fact that I had a 710 is mind-blowing,” Callahan said.

By the middle of her first game, it was easy to tell Callahan was locked in. She rolled a strike in each of the first nine frames on her way to a 266.

“After the first four strikes, I realized I could definitely get over 200,” Callahan said. “I was just trying not to mess it up.”

Callahan followed it up with a 236 in Game 2 and a 208 in Game 3. She finished the series with 21 total strikes.

“She’s so consistent,” Kellenberg coach Allyson Frisina said. “She’s very fluid and she knows how to correct her mistakes. Luckily, I get her for another three seasons.”

Since one player isn’t allowed to win two awards, St. Anthony’s Liz Gallant won the High Game award with her 210 in Game 2 of a 562 series.

Not only did Callahan win the girls title, she had a higher series than anyone on the boys side.

“The fact that I also beat the boys is a major accomplishment for me,” Callahan said.

Cirillo wins in first appearance

Jonathan Cirillo had never competed in the CHSAA individual boys bowling championship. He made his only shot count.

The St. John the Baptist senior rolled a 234 in Game 1 and a 245 in Game 2 of a 676 series to win the title.

“I didn’t get much sleep last night and I didn’t think I was going to perform well,” Cirillo said. “I was thinking about this all day and I just had so much energy those first two games.”

It marks Cirillo’s second best series of the season, behind the 701 he rolled against Holy Trinity on Jan. 12.

“He was determined this year from the very start,” St. John the Baptist coach Bob Hamilton said. “We put a lot of pressure on him because we knew he could do it. I’m so proud of him.”

Kellenberg’s Richard Deem rolled the highest game with a 249. He took second place with a 664 series and St. Anthony’s Dominick Rossi rolled a 241 in Game 2 of a 648 series to place third.