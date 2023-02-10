SJB's Mackenzie Peddie, Chaminade's Aidan Kennedy lead girls, boys bowling teams to titles

Mackenzie Peddie was the only person that knew she was nervous.

The CHSAA girls bowling championship came down to the last pairing in the 10th frame. Peddie and St. John the Baptist had the lead, but Olivia Nador and St. Anthony’s were knocking on the door.

Peddie took a deep breath and knocked down the final pin for the title-clinching spare as St. John the Baptist defeated St. Anthony’s, 5-4, Thursday at Wantagh Lanes.

“I felt like I was shaking up there,” said Peddie, a senior captain. “Everyone said they couldn’t tell I was shaking, but I definitely felt the pressure.”

The win marks the Cougars’ fifth title and first since 2012. The match was decided by 19 total pins.

“It made my senior year,” Peddie said.

St. John the Baptist (13-1) led 3-1 entering the third game, thanks in part to Alex Martinez’ early dominance.

She capped a 168 in Game 1 with a turkey in the final frame. Then Martinez rolled a 171 in Game 2.

“The turkey in the 10th is just something I do from time to time,” the sophomore said. “I just kept myself calm and didn’t pay much attention to my opponent on the other side.”

When the teams last met on Feb. 1, St. Anthony’s (10-3) led 4-0 entering the third game, but St. John’s came all the way back for a 5-4 victory.

“I knew they were coming back for us tonight, so we were trying to keep it close,” coach Lauren Haines said.

Chaminade back on top

Aidan Kennedy of Chaminade and coach Terence Fitzgibbon celebrate Chaminade’s win at the CHSAA boys team bowling championship on Thursday in Wantagh. Credit: Dawn McCormick

After falling short in last year’s title match, Chaminade reclaimed its spot atop the boys bowling league with an 8-1 victory over Kellenberg (10-4).

When Chaminade (13-1) last won the championship in 2020, it marked their ninth consecutive title.

“The last time we won the title, I was a freshman and I didn’t even play,” said senior captain Aidan Kennedy. “To actually play in the match and take it home feels nice.”

Kennedy didn’t have his best performance in Game 1, but found his rhythm when he rolled four straight strikes on his way to a 214 in Game 2. He followed it up with a 215 in Game 3.

“I finally got into the flow,” Kennedy said.

Junior Dan Tufano also found his groove, rolling a 248 in Game 3 of a 612 series. He picked up six straight strikes in the final game.

“I just felt it in the third game,” Tufano said. “I was throwing the shot right where I wanted it to go.”

“I told these guys at the beginning of the night that even as we move to Game 2, Game 1 doesn’t exist,” coach Terence Fitzgibbon said. “All the matters is each game in the moment.”