Seaford girls bowling improves at state championships, expects to be back next year

SYRACUSE — Seaford didn’t end the day the way it had hoped but it knows that with its talent, it could earn the opportunity to compete at the state championships again.

“I think we could, I think we can continue this until our senior year,” Ava Caruso said. “I think we can really continue to be a force to be reckoned with in Nassau County.”

Seaford earned a fifth-place finish with a six-game pin total of 4,734 in the Division II girls bowling state championship at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes on Sunday. Newark (Section V) earned a first-place finish with 5,572 pins.

For a Seaford team comprised of solely sophomores, it was the second consecutive state championship appearance. The program has won five of the last six Division II county championships.

“We want to continue to make states, but we also want to be number one in Nassau County,” Caruso said. “Not just of the Division II teams — that’s been a goal of ours the past two years.”

The Vikings' talented group has certainly made strides this time around, improving on their seventh-place finish from a season ago by adding over 600 pins to their total. Kaylee Craft led the way with a 987 series and a 195 in Game 5.

“I’m really proud and I’m happy I got to show pride for my school by being here,” Craft said. “Being with this team means a lot. I can’t wait to go home and just for the school to know that this team was at states.”

Caruso rolled a 202 in Game 2 and ended her day with a 948 series. Her 173.41 average this season was the sixth-best in Nassau.

“I think it’s the drive of wanting to be good for the people who have been here and who will be here in the future,” Caruso said. “We have had some amazing bowlers that have come through and I want to keep that going. I want other girls to want to be on this team.”

Joanna Bello rolled a 167 in Game 4 of a 947 series. Taylor Jebaily threw a 184 in Game 3 of a 927 series. Megan Reder had a 178 in Game 4 of 925 series.

“I really think that we can get back here, because we’re a really strong team,” Craft said. “We have a group of amazing bowlers and I’m just really happy that I joined this team last year.”