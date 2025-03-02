Kellenberg's Kerri Callahan captures CHSAA girls bowling state title

For the second consecutive year, Kellenberg’s Kerri Callahan was under the pressure of a championship match at the CHSAA girls state bowling competition.

There would be no disappointment for Callahan this time, as the junior rolled her highest game of the event, defeating Sacred Heart’s (Buffalo) Katie Cogdill, 240-150, in the final at Classic Lanes in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

“I didn’t want a repeat of last year, I didn’t want second place,” Callahan said. “The girl I was up against was really good, but everything clicked for me in the last game.”

Callahan finished second in last year’s competition, rolling a 172 in the final. Her win was the second by a Long Island bowler in as many years, as St. John’s the Baptist’s Alex Martinez won the inaugural competition a year ago.

“I was a bit more confident this time around, knowing how the competition worked after last year,” Callahan said. “All the Long Island girls rallied around me in the end and I felt more comfortable.”

St. Anthony’s Sienna Martin rolled a 791 through five games and finished the competition in fourth place. She defeated Molloy’s Sienna Tolentino, 129-128, in the first game of the step ladder tournament but lost in the second to St. Francis Prep’s Audrey Lataille.

Through five games, Callahan rolled a 924, including a 226 in Game 4, putting her in second and giving her an automatic placement in the semifinal of the stepladder bracket. Callahan defeated Lataille in the semifinal, 213-169.

“It was nerve-wracking because I never bowled there,” Callahan said. “You don’t know the conditions of the lanes, but I think the 10 minutes of practice really helped. As the five games went on I had to make adjustments.”

“Kerri is an experienced bowler who strives to do her best,” Kellenberg coach Ally Frisina said. “She thrives under pressure and improves as the competition gets tougher. I am truly impressed not only by her bowling skills, but her will to get better each match.”

Chaminade's Alexander Fiorillo finished third in the boys competition. He defeated Stepinac’s Brandon Philip Lineras, 246-199, before falling to Molloy’s MJ Sims Jr., 269-258.

Fiorillo had the fourth-highest pin total through five games, rolling a 1,070, including a 231 in Game 4.