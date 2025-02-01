MacArthur girls bowling's Abby Buenaventura leads Generals to first Nassau title

For the last two seasons, the MacArthur girls bowling team has had to sit back and watch another team celebrate winning the Nassau County Division I team championship.

But following consecutive second-place finishes, it was the Generals' turn to celebrate on Saturday afternoon.

MacArthur bowled a six-game total of 5,498 to win the program’s first county title at Bowlero East Meadow.

“I’ve been coaching the last 10 years,” MacArthur coach Chris Leahy said. “We’ve been runner-up four times, so to finally take first place, for the first time in history, it feels pretty surreal.”

East Meadow placed second (4,999) and Bellmore-Merrick finished third (4,706).

Abby Buenaventura led MacArthur with a six-game total of 1,283, including a high game of 236 in Game 2. Holland Boder rolled a 225 in Game 6 of a 1,245 series.

“This feels amazing,” Boder said. “We’ve worked so hard over these last three years, and we’ve gotten so much closer as a team in the process.”

The Generals will head to Syracuse on Mar. 14 to compete as a team at the state championships for the first time.

“This is something that we want to keep building on,” Leahy said. “We’re not just going to be a one-and-done, we’ve proven that we belong as one of the top teams in the county.”

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to go to the state championships,” Buenaventura said. “This really sets the bar for us as a team, and I can’t wait to show what we’re made of.”

Seaford continues Division II reign

For Seaford senior Ava Caruso, the feeling of winning doesn’t get old.

The Vikings girls bowling team compiled a six-game total of 5,252 to secure their fourth-consecutive Nassau Division II title. And for Caruso, this victory equaled the feeling of what it felt like when that streak began in her freshman season.

“It’s always an awesome feeling,” Caruso said. “It feels really special to get to continue this legacy that was created.”

Island Trees placed second (4,119) and North Shore finished third (3,837).

Caruso had a high game of 202 in Game 5 of a 1,119 series.

“I feel like I was more consistent today than I usually am,” said Caruso, who also had games of 194, 177, 194, 186 and 166. “Normally, I’m all over the place and nervous, but today it was all about having fun and staying confident.”

The Vikings finished fourth in the state Division II girls bowling state championship last season. But this time around, Caruso is hoping for a top-3 finish.

“We’re all seniors this year, so we all want to get on that podium for our last year,” Caruso said. “We would all love to leave on that note, it would be the perfect ending.”