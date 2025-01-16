East Islip's Brooke Andresen and Dakota Collins dominate the 'A' division of Suffolk singles/doubles tourney

Brooke Andresen and Dakota Collins are two of the top bowlers on Long Island and the Suffolk singles/doubles tournament was a perfect showcase of the pair’s ability.

Andresen and Collins combined to roll a 967 for two games, winning the ‘A’ division doubles title on Wednesday at East Islip Lanes. The East Islip duo finished over 200 pins ahead of second place, Trishna Desai and Abby Turney of Smithtown (761).

The win was Collins' third straight ‘A’ doubles title, her first with Andresen.

“It was a big help to have everyone here so cheerful,” Collins said. “A lot of positive attitudes around and it makes you want to do well and be a part of that.”

Andresen found a groove in the second game, rolling strikes with her final nine throws. She carried that momentum to the first game of singles competition, notching six consecutive strikes and 15 straight in the two-game span.

“I found my line and I was really comfortable with how I was throwing the ball,” Andresen said. “I was just letting it do what it does and that turned into a ton of strikes.”

Andresen shot a 265 in Game 1 of singles and Collins rolled a 214. Collins was nearly perfect in Game 2 of the series, rolling strikes on 11 of her 12 throws and saving a spare on the other.

Collins finished Game 2 with a 279 and a 483 series to win the ‘A’ division singles title. Andresen finished as runner-up after rolling a 181 in Game 2 of a 446 series. Desai rolled a 247 in Game 1 and a 196 in Game 2 of a 443 series to round out the top three.

“I just bowled like I know I can. Don’t let my feet get too fast and don’t miss,” Collins said. “I felt confident throwing the ball and like I knew exactly what it would do.”

Janelle Ramoska and Trinity Field of Floyd rolled an 811 for two games to win the ‘B’ division doubles title. Lily Meehan and Grace Meehan of West Islip rolled a 569 to win the ‘C’ division.

Longwood’s Jolie Penny rolled a 442 to claim the ‘B’ division singles title. Jaylin Diaz of Central Islip shot a 397 to win the ‘C’ division and her teammate Melaine Merlos won the ‘D’ division with a 306.

Uss wins singles title

Tyler Uss of Longwood entered the 10-man roll off as the No. 5 seed, rolling a 227 in the first round and a 237 in the semifinals to reach the championship.

Uss rolled a 196 in the final round, defeating Central Islip’s Luke Vlahakis by four pins. With the win, Uss clinched a spot on the Suffolk sectional team that will compete in the state championship at Syracuse in March.