Basketball game disturbance draws police

Nassau police officers, including elite Bureau of Special Operations members, responded to a large disturbance involving dozens of people after tensions peaked at a boys high school basketball game between Uniondale and Farmingdale at Uniondale High School Friday night.

A police spokesman said that no one was reported injured in the incident.

Officers evacuated the building, but the game was continued. Uniondale eventually won 54-44.

"The players from both teams handled themselves very well in a tough situation," said Uniondale coach Tom Diana. "No player from either side tried to escalate the situation. The student-athletes from both sides handled themselves with grace and dignity."

Said Farmingdale coach Jim Pastier: "It was an intense game as is, first place on the line. We're battling for a share of conference title, they were looking to stay undefeated. It was a tough battle. Two of the top teams on Long Island going at it."