Jawuan Smith's 30 points power Floyd to win over Smithtown East

Floyd boys basketball saw its 10-point lead shrink to two in the last two minutes of the third quarter against Smithtown East.

Floyd coach Will Slinkosky’s message was simple, and his team’s response was strong.

“We told our guys to continue to focus on the defensive end,” Slinkosky said. “It’s what we’ve been preaching all season long.”

Floyd scored 18 straight points to start the final quarter and did not allow a point until only 2:55 remained. Jawuan Smith had a huge game, posting 30 points and 20 rebounds to power Floyd to a 63-49 non-league road win Wednesday.

“A lot of pride [in our defense],” Smith said. “... Mainly, our practice is defense, defense, defense, and they’re a good team.”

Smith has put up monster performances for Floyd (7-0), with Wednesday’s being the latest. The 6-5 junior forward improved his season averages to 17.3 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.

“It feels amazing,” Smith said. “I’m happy right now because I did pretty good, solid game.”

Floyd led wire-to-wire, jumping out to an 11-2 lead and never relinquishing it. The Colonials’ defensive pressure and physicality dictated the pace, speeding up Smithtown East (5-1) and forcing it into difficult shots.

Smithtown East forward Will Tufo’s trey with five seconds left in the third quarter capped an 8-0 run to claw within two points. Floyd guard Joey McLaurin, who finished with 12 points, hit a three nine seconds into the fourth quarter to weather the storm and spark its 18-0 run.

“[McLaurin’s three-pointer] was very, very important,” Slinkosky said. “We love how we’re able to knock down the three. We love how we’re able to put the ball in the basket. But again, our main focus is defense.”

Smith scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and 19 points in the second half.

“I am very, very proud of the progress that Jawuan Smith has made,” Slinkosky said.

Slinkosky praised Smith’s defensive effort, especially his presence as a help defender and a rim protector.

Wednesday’s game was part of Smithtown East’s four-team holiday tournament. Floyd will play Northport, and Smithtown East will face Pierson Friday. Guard Craig O’Neill led the Bulls with 18 points.

Floyd has won each of its games by double digits, boasting an average winning margin of 27.4 points. The Colonials will be a force in Suffolk I but have an incremental approach to the big picture.

“Of course it’s going to linger in the back of your head,” Slinkosky said. “But what we preach to them is game by game, quarter by quarter, continue to do a good job.”