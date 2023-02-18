Great Neck North moves step closer to elusive second county title

The banner on the gym wall at Great Neck North tells the story of a long wait.

Under the heading of "COUNTY CHAMPS" for the varsity boys basketball program, there’s just one year listed: 1969.

Yes, 54 years ago. The one and only title.

“Every day we walk into the gym and everyone looks at that banner,” said Luke Cronin, the Blazers’ George Washington-bound 6-8 senior center. “… Everyone comes in here every day motivated to bring something to this school and leave a mark.”

The eighth-seeded Blazers had their first home playoff game in 20 years Friday night, a Nassau Class A Round of 16 matchup against No. 9 Floral Park. They built a 17-point third-quarter lead, then let it slip to three in the final minute before emerging with a 73-68 win.

Cronin delivered 19 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Southerland contributed 15 points and four steals.

“It was a sloppy game,” Southerland said. “But we ultimately wanted it more because we’ve been waiting for this for 20 years.”

The Blazers (14-6) will play Tuesday in the quarterfinals at No. 1 Manhasset, the defending state champ. But they believe they can win a county title.

“I feel like we have more than enough talent,” Southerland said. “We have the right coaching staff.”

They played minus head coach Kevin Graham, who was out with COVID-19. Assistant coach Brandon LaTouche, who took over and received assistance from JV coach Israel Henriquez, said Graham should be at practice Sunday.

“That’s all we wanted to do was really get it for him so we could be back together as a family,” LaTouche said.

The lead was still 12 with two minutes left. Floral Park (13-7) kept coming behind Ryan Connolly.

The guard, who scored 19 points, hit eight free throws from there. The last two cut it to 71-68 with 29.1 seconds left. But Matt Shlomo and Doron Sedaghat each made a foul shot to help hold off the Knights.

“Being down 17 in the second half, a lot of groups would’ve quit,” coach Sean Boyle said. “These guys played to the final horn … Terrific group.”

Southerland nailed a three to cap a 17-3 run, good for a 49-32 advantage with 3:30 left in the third.

Floral Park countered with a 14-4 run into the fourth, trimming it to 53-46.

“It was tough,” LaTouche said. “But I had faith in my boys.”