SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Long Island's Hardwood Heroes in the boys and girls basketball playoffs

Anthony Caris had 26 points in Floral Park's 78-48 win over...

Anthony Caris had 26 points in Floral Park's 78-48 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Ben Dicksonbenjamin.dickson@newsday.com@bendickson__

BOYS BASKETBALL

RYAN CAMPBELL, Garden City

He had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-59 win over Roslyn in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals.

ANTHONY CARIS, Floral Park

He had 26 points in a 78-48 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.

MICHAEL FAVALORO, Stony Brook School

He hit two three-pointers in the final 1:30 of a 47-43 win over Hackley School (Tarrytown) in the NYSAIS Class B semifinals.

RYAN SHANAHAN, Port Washington

He scored 24 points in a 45-31 win over Massapequa in the Nassau Class AAA quarterfinals.

COLE SPINELLI, Wantagh

He had the winning layup in a 63-62 decision over Malverne in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.

MORI TONEY, Uniondale

He scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half in a 52-42 win over Westbury in the Nassau Class AAA quarterfinals.

JAGGER VERZOSA, Holy Trinity

He made the winning three-pointer at the buzzer in a 55-52 decision over Kellenberg. He also hit a three to tie the score with 37 seconds left.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOFIA DELLA RATTA, North Shore

She had 25 points in a 42-30 win over Plainedge in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.

PAYTON DULIN, Baldwin

She had 26 points and seven steals in an 82-41 win over South Side in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals.

KYLE FINNELL, Garden City

She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-47 win over Elmont in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals.

EMMA HEANEY, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

She had 17 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks in a 50-15 win over Port Washington in the Nassau Class AAA quarterfinals.

OLIVIA JONES, Long Island Lutheran

She had 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-43 win over Gill St. Bernard’s School (Gladstone, N.J.).

KAYLA MANNIX, Wantagh

She had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 50-30 win over Locust Valley in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.

SKYLER SECONDINO, Seaford

She had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 52-31 win over Floral Park in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.

Ben Dickson

Ben Dickson joined Newsday’s high school sports staff in 2023 after graduating from Maryland, where he covered several of the Terrapins' teams.

