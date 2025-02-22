Long Island's Hardwood Heroes in the boys and girls basketball playoffs
BOYS BASKETBALL
He had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-59 win over Roslyn in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals.
He had 26 points in a 78-48 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.
He hit two three-pointers in the final 1:30 of a 47-43 win over Hackley School (Tarrytown) in the NYSAIS Class B semifinals.
He scored 24 points in a 45-31 win over Massapequa in the Nassau Class AAA quarterfinals.
He had the winning layup in a 63-62 decision over Malverne in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.
He scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half in a 52-42 win over Westbury in the Nassau Class AAA quarterfinals.
He made the winning three-pointer at the buzzer in a 55-52 decision over Kellenberg. He also hit a three to tie the score with 37 seconds left.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
She had 25 points in a 42-30 win over Plainedge in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.
She had 26 points and seven steals in an 82-41 win over South Side in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals.
She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-47 win over Elmont in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals.
She had 17 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks in a 50-15 win over Port Washington in the Nassau Class AAA quarterfinals.
She had 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-43 win over Gill St. Bernard’s School (Gladstone, N.J.).
She had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 50-30 win over Locust Valley in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.
She had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 52-31 win over Floral Park in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals.