Long Island Lutheran ousted in quarterfinals of GEICO Nationals

Long Island Lutheran stormed back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the stop or score it needed late, to advance.

No. 7 AZ Compass (Arizona) defeated No. 2 Long Island Lutheran, 73-71, in the quarterfinals of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals at Fort Myers, Florida on Thursday evening. Jayden Ross scored a game-high 25 points for the Crusaders. Jayden Reid had 17 points and nine assists.

Reid converted a tough finish and drew a foul at the rim, making the free throw to tie the score at 71. He was instrumental to the Crusaders’ comeback as he scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and got his teammates open looks.

Rayvon Griffith had drained a three-pointer on the previous possession and got a putback with 10 seconds remaining to give AZ Compass a 73-71 lead. Lutheran opted against taking a timeout and was forced into a tough three-point attempt at the buzzer that was off target.

The Crusaders only lead came within the first minute when VJ Edgecombe connected on a three-pointer. They got back into the game in the fourth with a 10-0 run, punctuated by back-to-back three-pointers from Reid and Ross.

The Crusaders defeated AZ Compass in their meeting on March 4, 64-51. AZ Compass finished the regular season with the worst three-point percentage (.244%) in the NIBC, while Lutheran had the top three-point defense (.289%).

AZ Compass got a big boost from its shooting this time around, as it went 6 of 12 from distance. The Crusaders got into the bonus early in the second half and benefitted from trips to the free-throw line, but they left points there, going 20-for-29.

The loss puts an end to Lutheran's 22 game-winning streak, that culminated with a win over Stepinac to win the state Federation championship.