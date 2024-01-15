Long Island Lutheran boys basketball drops second straight with OT loss to AZ Compass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Long Island Lutheran coach John Buck fell to the Blake Arena floor after AZ Compass grabbed two consecutive offensive rebounds with his team down by 2 with 11.8 seconds to play in overtime.

Forced to foul, AZ Compass guard Caleb Miles made one of two free-throws, and the Crusaders missed two chances at the tying three-pointer before the buzzer to fall, 65-62, Monday afternoon at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on the campus of Springfield College. After missing one final attempt before the buzzer, VJ Edgecombe also was prone on the floor for a few seconds in front of the bench, equally as frustrated as his coach.

"Our kids wanted it more," AZ Compass coach Pete Kaffey said. "We know we can beat the best of the best."

Long Island Lutheran declined to make players or coaches available to the media postgame.

Ranked No. 2 in the SCNext Top 25 entering the week, the Crusaders (11-3) endured a sour weekend after losing Saturday. No. 9 AZ Compass improved to 7-7.

Kayden Mingo led the Crusaders with 17 points and 4 assists. Edgecombe added 13 points the day after announcing his commitment to Baylor.

The Crusaders fell behind by 5 midway through the first quarter, unable to contain AZ Compass’ physical guards and two post players. Long Island Lutheran made a change in its starting lineup from the prior game, inserting 6-11 forward Alier Maluk.

After a slow start, Maluk, blocked four shots.

AZ Compass' Sammie Yeaney threw down a thunderous dunk and flexed in the direction of the Long Island Lutheran bench, as his team built a six-point first quarter advantage as the Crusaders missed 10 of their 12 first quarter shots.

Long Island Lutheran responded by making more than 60% of its shots over the middle quarters, with Edgecombe and Mingo hitting three-pointers to give the Crusaders a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Forward Tajae Jones hauled down an offensive rebound and converted a putback on the first possession out of the break. AZ Compass tied it with 72 seconds to play on free-throws.

"We wanted it more for sure," AZ Compass' Vyctorious Miller said. We were just locked in and knew it wasn't going to be a blowout."

Long Island Lutheran sophomore Nigel James missed a turnaround on the ensuing possession. After an AZ Compass timeout, Maluk contested a shot but did not touch it, and the potential buzzer-beating game-winner clanged off the rim.

Miller started overtime with a three-pointer in front of his bench. Long Island Lutheran's Ben Michaels responded with a three two possessions later. AZ Compass' Cameron Miles hit a floater before Long Island Lutheran's Kiyan Anthony hit two free-throws. Yeaney drew a foul on Maluk and made both free-throws.

AZ Compass forced a jump ball, then Mingo corralled a steal. Edgecombe drove to the basket and contact went uncalled and then missed the corner 3-pointer.

“We kept our integrity,” Miller said. “The refs made some [bad] calls but that comes with the game. We just all bought in.”