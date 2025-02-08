SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Long Island's Hardwood Heroes in boys and girls basketball

Smithtown West’s Michael Cascione drives past East Islip’s Justin Adames on his...

Smithtown West’s Michael Cascione drives past East Islip’s Justin Adames on his way to a third-quarter basket in a Suffolk League IV game at East Islip on Jan. 15. Credit: Michael A. Rupolo Sr.

By Ben Dicksonbenjamin.dickson@newsday.com@bendickson__

BOYS BASKETBALL

MICHAEL CASCIONE, Smithtown West

He had 32 points and eight rebounds in a 68-43 win over Centereach.

DIMAUNT’E GARDNER, Deer Park

He had 26 points, 21 rebounds and seven steals in a 63-54 win over West Babylon. He had 24 points in a 60-54 win at Bellport that clinched the Suffolk League IV title. He had 32 points in an 86-63 win over Comsewogue.

AHMAD GILES, Knox

He had 28 points and 14 assists in a 99-64 win over Martin Luther.

JACK LANYO, Division

He hit the winning three-pointer with seven seconds left and had 18 points in a 58-57 win over Glen Cove.

LORENZO MAIONE, Malverne

He made the winning three-pointer with six seconds left in a 59-58 win over North Shore.

JAYDEN RISCH, Copiague

He scored 34 points in a 68-62 win over North Babylon.

DAN ROSE, Port Jefferson

He hit the winning three-pointer with five seconds left and had 18 points in a 50-48 win over Pierson.

JAKE RUSH, Sachem North

He had 32 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 60-47 win over Sachem East.

OWEN SEARL, Mattituck

He scored 43 points and made seven three-pointers in a 76-48 win over Port Jefferson.

JOHN TALT, East Islip

He had 30 points and 10 rebounds in an 81-52 win over Comsewogue.

ANTHONY WILKINSON, Wyandanch

He had 18 points and hit the winning three-pointer in the final seconds of a 68-66 win over Westhampton.

CARTER WILSON, Bay Shore

He had a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a 63-38 win over Commack.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALEXANDRA BASILE, North Shore

She had a program-record 14 steals in a 49-33 win over Friends Academy.

ALICE BECKETT, Division

She had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in a 58-37 win over Roslyn.

MIA BETANCOURT, Mount Sinai
She had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-45 win over Kings Park. She had 24 points, six rebounds, and a key late block in a 56-54 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

EMMA BURMEISTER, Lindenhurst

She had 16 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in a 46-34 win over Sachem North. She had 29 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a 51-42 win over Sachem East.

SANDRA CLARKE, Westhampton

She scored her 1,000th point in a 77-24 win over Wyandanch that clinched the Suffolk League V title.

AVA GIORDANO, Smithtown East

She had 27 points in a 56-52 win over Copiague.

SADIE KRANGLE, Jericho

She had 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 64-44 win over Great Neck North. She scored 29 points in a 75-48 loss to MacArthur.

ALYSSA LOREFICE, Smithtown West

She scored 21 of her 25 points in the second half of a 63-57 win over Centereach. She scored 23 points in a 50-42 win over West Babylon that clinched the Suffolk League IV title.

SAVANNAH PANTRY, Floyd

She had 18 points, 22 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a 44-22 win over Sachem North.

DANIELLE PERFETTO, Manhasset

She had 25 points and eight rebounds in a 62-50 win over South Side.

HAYLEY TORRES, Centereach

She scored her 1,000th point as a part of an 18-point effort in a 48-40 win over Bellport on Friday.

AVA VADYAK, Sayville

She scored her 1,000th point as a part of an 18-point effort in a 54-42 loss to Islip on Friday.

Ben Dickson

Ben Dickson joined Newsday’s high school sports staff in 2023 after graduating from Maryland, where he covered several of the Terrapins' teams.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME