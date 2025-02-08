Long Island's Hardwood Heroes in boys and girls basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
MICHAEL CASCIONE, Smithtown West
He had 32 points and eight rebounds in a 68-43 win over Centereach.
DIMAUNT’E GARDNER, Deer Park
He had 26 points, 21 rebounds and seven steals in a 63-54 win over West Babylon. He had 24 points in a 60-54 win at Bellport that clinched the Suffolk League IV title. He had 32 points in an 86-63 win over Comsewogue.
AHMAD GILES, Knox
He had 28 points and 14 assists in a 99-64 win over Martin Luther.
JACK LANYO, Division
He hit the winning three-pointer with seven seconds left and had 18 points in a 58-57 win over Glen Cove.
LORENZO MAIONE, Malverne
He made the winning three-pointer with six seconds left in a 59-58 win over North Shore.
JAYDEN RISCH, Copiague
He scored 34 points in a 68-62 win over North Babylon.
DAN ROSE, Port Jefferson
He hit the winning three-pointer with five seconds left and had 18 points in a 50-48 win over Pierson.
JAKE RUSH, Sachem North
He had 32 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 60-47 win over Sachem East.
OWEN SEARL, Mattituck
He scored 43 points and made seven three-pointers in a 76-48 win over Port Jefferson.
JOHN TALT, East Islip
He had 30 points and 10 rebounds in an 81-52 win over Comsewogue.
ANTHONY WILKINSON, Wyandanch
He had 18 points and hit the winning three-pointer in the final seconds of a 68-66 win over Westhampton.
CARTER WILSON, Bay Shore
He had a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a 63-38 win over Commack.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALEXANDRA BASILE, North Shore
She had a program-record 14 steals in a 49-33 win over Friends Academy.
ALICE BECKETT, Division
She had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in a 58-37 win over Roslyn.
MIA BETANCOURT, Mount Sinai
She had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-45 win over Kings Park. She had 24 points, six rebounds, and a key late block in a 56-54 win over Bayport-Blue Point.
EMMA BURMEISTER, Lindenhurst
She had 16 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in a 46-34 win over Sachem North. She had 29 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a 51-42 win over Sachem East.
SANDRA CLARKE, Westhampton
She scored her 1,000th point in a 77-24 win over Wyandanch that clinched the Suffolk League V title.
AVA GIORDANO, Smithtown East
She had 27 points in a 56-52 win over Copiague.
SADIE KRANGLE, Jericho
She had 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 64-44 win over Great Neck North. She scored 29 points in a 75-48 loss to MacArthur.
ALYSSA LOREFICE, Smithtown West
She scored 21 of her 25 points in the second half of a 63-57 win over Centereach. She scored 23 points in a 50-42 win over West Babylon that clinched the Suffolk League IV title.
SAVANNAH PANTRY, Floyd
She had 18 points, 22 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a 44-22 win over Sachem North.
DANIELLE PERFETTO, Manhasset
She had 25 points and eight rebounds in a 62-50 win over South Side.
HAYLEY TORRES, Centereach
She scored her 1,000th point as a part of an 18-point effort in a 48-40 win over Bellport on Friday.
AVA VADYAK, Sayville
She scored her 1,000th point as a part of an 18-point effort in a 54-42 loss to Islip on Friday.