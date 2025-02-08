Long Island's Hardwood Heroes in boys and girls basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

MICHAEL CASCIONE, Smithtown West

He had 32 points and eight rebounds in a 68-43 win over Centereach.

DIMAUNT’E GARDNER, Deer Park

He had 26 points, 21 rebounds and seven steals in a 63-54 win over West Babylon. He had 24 points in a 60-54 win at Bellport that clinched the Suffolk League IV title. He had 32 points in an 86-63 win over Comsewogue.

AHMAD GILES, Knox

He had 28 points and 14 assists in a 99-64 win over Martin Luther.

JACK LANYO, Division

He hit the winning three-pointer with seven seconds left and had 18 points in a 58-57 win over Glen Cove.

LORENZO MAIONE, Malverne

He made the winning three-pointer with six seconds left in a 59-58 win over North Shore.

JAYDEN RISCH, Copiague

He scored 34 points in a 68-62 win over North Babylon.

DAN ROSE, Port Jefferson

He hit the winning three-pointer with five seconds left and had 18 points in a 50-48 win over Pierson.

JAKE RUSH, Sachem North

He had 32 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 60-47 win over Sachem East.

OWEN SEARL, Mattituck

He scored 43 points and made seven three-pointers in a 76-48 win over Port Jefferson.

JOHN TALT, East Islip

He had 30 points and 10 rebounds in an 81-52 win over Comsewogue.

ANTHONY WILKINSON, Wyandanch

He had 18 points and hit the winning three-pointer in the final seconds of a 68-66 win over Westhampton.

CARTER WILSON, Bay Shore

He had a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a 63-38 win over Commack.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALEXANDRA BASILE, North Shore

She had a program-record 14 steals in a 49-33 win over Friends Academy.

ALICE BECKETT, Division

She had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in a 58-37 win over Roslyn.

MIA BETANCOURT, Mount Sinai

She had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-45 win over Kings Park. She had 24 points, six rebounds, and a key late block in a 56-54 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

EMMA BURMEISTER, Lindenhurst

She had 16 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in a 46-34 win over Sachem North. She had 29 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a 51-42 win over Sachem East.

SANDRA CLARKE, Westhampton

She scored her 1,000th point in a 77-24 win over Wyandanch that clinched the Suffolk League V title.

AVA GIORDANO, Smithtown East

She had 27 points in a 56-52 win over Copiague.

SADIE KRANGLE, Jericho

She had 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 64-44 win over Great Neck North. She scored 29 points in a 75-48 loss to MacArthur.

ALYSSA LOREFICE, Smithtown West

She scored 21 of her 25 points in the second half of a 63-57 win over Centereach. She scored 23 points in a 50-42 win over West Babylon that clinched the Suffolk League IV title.

SAVANNAH PANTRY, Floyd

She had 18 points, 22 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a 44-22 win over Sachem North.

DANIELLE PERFETTO, Manhasset

She had 25 points and eight rebounds in a 62-50 win over South Side.

HAYLEY TORRES, Centereach

She scored her 1,000th point as a part of an 18-point effort in a 48-40 win over Bellport on Friday.

AVA VADYAK, Sayville

She scored her 1,000th point as a part of an 18-point effort in a 54-42 loss to Islip on Friday.