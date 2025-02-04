Boys basketball spotlight: Bay Shore's Ken Parham wins 500th career game; Bridgehampton's win streak hits 13

January’s final week was momentous for some of Suffolk boys basketball’s best.

Bay Shore coach Ken Parham reached a huge milestone on Jan. 25, securing his 500th victory with a 67-65 win over Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School (The Bronx).

In a head coaching career that dates to 1994, the 500 wins include three stints as the Marauders’ boys coach, a stretch leading the Bay Shore girls and stops with the St. Anthony’s girls program, the NYIT women and the Huntington boys.

“You just reflect about how long it’s been,” Parham said. “To be able to get your 500th win, it was exciting.”

The Marauders (17-1) are looking to repeat as Suffolk and Long Island Class AAA champions.

Deer Park coach John McCaffrey notched his 300th win last Friday, a 53-48 thriller over East Islip. All 300 wins have come in 25 seasons leading the Falcons (12-6), winners of 10 straight after a rigorous non-league schedule.

Said McCaffrey: “The only reflection was, like a typical coach, I talked to the kids in the locker room about how I was proud we were able to keep our poise in the last two minutes.”

Smithtown West coach Mike Agostino recorded his 200th triumph last Friday, a 72-46 win over West Islip. The Bulls (14-4) have qualified for the postseason in each of Agostino’s 13 years.

“It was really special,” Agostino said. “I think when there’s different milestones in our life, we stop to smell the coffee for a minute. I don’t really do that very often. . . . It really gave me a chance to reflect on what I’ve done since I’ve been here and the amount of kids that I’ve been fortunate enough to coach and have a good relationship with afterward.”

Bridgehampton on a roll

Two standouts returned for Bridgehampton and some transfers joined the cause, including a trio of brothers. And, well, the Killer Bees have been living up to their name.

They own 13 straight wins and are 17-1, including 16-0 in Suffolk VIII. They have clinched at least a share of the league title with two games left before the postseason.

Carl Johnson, in his second season of his second stint as coach, said they “have the potential” to make the Class D state final four in Binghamton after going 12-9 and falling in the county final last season. They will meet St. Pius V for the Suffolk title March 2 at St. Joseph’s in Patchogue.

“It always steams you when you lose in a championship game,” Johnson said. “So it did motivate us to come back stronger.”

Junior point guard/forward Jai Feaster, who’s averaging a team-leading 15.5 points, and junior guard Alex Davis, who’s next at 14.7 and on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer, were the primary returnees.

“They have matured and improved so much over the last year,” Johnson said.

Sophomore forward Xavier Johnson transferred from Hampton Bays and senior guard Jaylin Harding and his brother, sophomore forward Jordan Harding, came from Riverhead. They round out the starting five.

“That just boosted up our team even more, made it even stronger,” their coach said. “. . . We have balanced scoring.”

The third brother, Jackson Harding, is an eighth-grade guard. Carl Johnson gets a laugh out of the dynamics among the Hardings.

“You have the older brother (Jaylin), who happens to be the shortest one (at 5-10),” he said. “He’s trying to lead them in a way. But the younger one (Jordan) is little more rebellious. And the little one (Jackson) is just quiet. The dynamics are unbelievable.”