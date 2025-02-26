Dylan Craig and Cormac Love lift Bayport-Blue Point boys past Glenn and into Suffolk Class A semifinals

Opposing defenses know what they will be up against before they face Dylan Craig and Cormac Love, but that does not make it any easier to prepare for the Bayport-Blue Point senior duo.

Craig, a 5-9 point guard, entered Tuesday’s Suffolk Class A boys basketball quarterfinal against Glenn as Long Island’s leading scorer at 28.3 points per game. Love, a 6-2 senior guard, made 100 threes in the regular season.

“We’ve been facing a triangle-and-two all year, and they can’t stop them,” BBP coach Charlie Peck said. “It’s just difficult. Dylan is very quick. He’s very fast. He explodes. He elevates. And Corm, you can’t give him an inch. He’s 6-2. He’s got long arms. And he had four threes tonight, usually has seven.

“But they are a tough combo to stop. I think probably one of the best combo of guards in Suffolk County.”

Craig had 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals, and Love had 20 points, three assists, three steals and two blocks to lead the No. 3 Phantoms to a 65-54 home win over No. 6 Glenn.

“It’s the best thing ever,” Craig said of playing with Love. “Best spot-up teammate, does everything. I couldn’t ask for a better two-guard to play with and finish out my senior season here. We’re excited for what’s coming up and we’re ready to get back to work tomorrow.”

Said Love: “It’s the best. He just makes it so easy for me. Even though I’m being face-guarded, he still finds me. It’s really all him.”

Glenn coach Charly Rogener noted how difficult it was to prepare for Craig.

“It’s tough, man,” Rogener said. “He was the whole base of what we were preparing for. I thought Justin Govan did a good job at the beginning, Kameron (Napoleon) did a good job in the second half. We were trying to step up, but he just — he gets in the air pretty well. He hangs in there, and he finishes through everything, through contact and everything.”

Searching for its first county title since 2015, BBP (17-4) will face No. 2 Mount Sinai (19-2) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. next Wednesday at Longwood. The Phantoms lost to Southampton, this year’s top seed, in the Suffolk A final last year.

“It hurt a lot losing last year,” Love said. “We want to be back.”

Junior guard Jason Mascia scored 26 points, including 18 in the first half, for Glenn (11-10).

“Mascia is their scorer, he’s a tough kid, man,” Peck said. “Pull-up jumpers, threes . . . he killed us in the first half.”

Glenn, which trailed for the final 25:43, cut its deficit to 37-35 with 3:51 left in the third quarter and trailed 43-39 entering the fourth. But BBP opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run and held at least an eight-point lead for the final 5:33.

“Amazing,” Craig said of playing with this year’s team. “I wouldn’t trade it for any other senior season I could have.”