High School playoff schedule
SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALLNassau - Class AA semifinals, at SUNY-Old Westbury:
(1) Uniondale vs. (5) Hempstead, noon.
(3) Farmingdale vs. (2) Baldwin, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNassau - Class AA final at C.W. Post:
(1) Uniondale vs. (2) Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.
Class A final at Post:
(1) Division vs. (3) Lynbrook, 2 p.m.
Class B-C final at Post:
Locust Valley vs. East Rockaway, noon.
WRESTLING
State championships at Times Union Center, Albany, semifinals, 9 a.m.; finals 7 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
Long Island championship at St. Anthony's, 11 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
State championships, at Erie CC, Buffalo.
SUNDAY
BOYS BASKETBALLSuffolk - Class AA semifinals, at Farmingdale State:
(1) Half Hollow Hills West vs. (13) Bay Shore, 8 p.m.
(2) Longwood vs. (3) Lindenhurst, 5:30 p.m.
Class A final, at Farmingdale State:
(1) Harborfields vs. (2) Bayport-Blue Point, 3 p.m.
B-C-D final, at Farmingdale State:
Wyandanch vs. Stony Brook, 1 p.m..
GIRLS BASKETBALLCHSAA semifinals at C.W. Post:
(3) St. Anthony's vs. (2) St. John the Baptist, noon.
(4) St. Mary's vs. (1) Kellenberg, 1:45 p.m.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
State championships at Cold Spring Harbor, 10 a.m.