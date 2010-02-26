SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

High School playoff schedule

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALLNassau - Class AA semifinals, at SUNY-Old Westbury:

(1) Uniondale vs. (5) Hempstead, noon.

(3) Farmingdale vs. (2) Baldwin, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALLNassau - Class AA final at C.W. Post:

(1) Uniondale vs. (2) Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.

Class A final at Post:

(1) Division vs. (3) Lynbrook, 2 p.m.

Class B-C final at Post:

Locust Valley vs. East Rockaway, noon.

WRESTLING

State championships at Times Union Center, Albany, semifinals, 9 a.m.; finals 7 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

Long Island championship at St. Anthony's, 11 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

State championships, at Erie CC, Buffalo.

SUNDAY

BOYS BASKETBALLSuffolk - Class AA semifinals, at Farmingdale State:

(1) Half Hollow Hills West vs. (13) Bay Shore, 8 p.m.

(2) Longwood vs. (3) Lindenhurst, 5:30 p.m.

Class A final, at Farmingdale State:

(1) Harborfields vs. (2) Bayport-Blue Point, 3 p.m.

B-C-D final, at Farmingdale State:

Wyandanch vs. Stony Brook, 1 p.m..

GIRLS BASKETBALLCHSAA semifinals at C.W. Post:

(3) St. Anthony's vs. (2) St. John the Baptist, noon.

(4) St. Mary's vs. (1) Kellenberg, 1:45 p.m.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

State championships at Cold Spring Harbor, 10 a.m.

