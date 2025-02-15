SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Long Island's Hardwood Heroes in boys and girls basketball

Long Island Lutheran's Amari Desir puts in the winning shot in...

Long Island Lutheran's Amari Desir puts in the winning shot in overtime as time runs out while covered by the Stony Brook School's James Augustine during the PSAA boys basketball final on Friday at the Stony Brook School. Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Ben Dicksonbenjamin.dickson@newsday.com@bendickson__

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAMES AUGUSTINE, Stony Brook School

He had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an 81-68 win over Portledge in the PSAA semifinals.

CHARLES AVALLONE, New Hyde Park

He scored 35 points in a 77-65 win over Glen Cove.

ANTHONY CARIS, Floral Park

He became the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 points in a 63-48 win over Valley Stream South.

AMARI DESIR, Long Island Lutheran Regional

He made the winning layup at the buzzer, scored 27 points and earned MVP honors in a 71-70 overtime win over the Stony Brook School in the PSAA championship.

CASEY DEUTSCH, Jericho

He had the go-ahead three-point play with 19 seconds left in a 56-55 win over Sewanhaka in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs.

MAZIN IBRAHEM, East Meadow

He scored a program-record 47 points in a 93-60 win over Westbury. He hit three three-pointers and went 14-for-15 at the free-throw line.

ISMAR PURISIC, Lynbrook

He had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-48 win over Island Trees in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs.

NEELESH RAGHURAMA, Ward Melville

He scored 27 points, including free throws to take the lead and then ice the game in the final minute, in a 59-56 win over Newfield in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs.

AKSHAR SABARAD, Herricks

He scored 35 points in a 76-60 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SHANI CLARK, Bay Shore

She had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 47-27 win over Longwood in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs.

PAYTON DULIN, Baldwin

She had 23 points and seven steals in a 71-34 win over Brooklyn Law and Tech at the St. Mary’s Girls Basketball Showcase.

JENNA GREEK, Ward Melville

She had two double-doubles this past week, including a 14-point, 10-rebound game in a 47-43 win over Sachem East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. She had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 50-41 win over Lindenhurst.

MAGGIE MILLER, Sacred Heart

She had 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 67-55 win over Bishop Loughlin at the St. Mary’s Girls Basketball Showcase.

ALEXIS MITAS, Portledge

She scored 30 and reached 1,000 points in a 79-46 win over Stony Brook School in the PSAA semifinals.

LILY ONORATO, St. Dominic

She had the winning layup with six seconds left in a 57-56 win over Sacred Heart.

EMMA ROBINS, Division

She set the program’s all-time scoring record with a 17-point performance in a 53-36 win over Bellmore JFK. Robins finished the game with 1,358 points, breaking Emily Gillis' record of 1,346.

SAMANTHA SCHNEIDER, Syosset

She scored 31 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 69-41 win over St. John’s Prep at the St. Mary’s Girls Basketball Showcase.

SHY’ANN TALMADGE, Uniondale

She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-40 win over Hicksville.

Ben Dickson

Ben Dickson joined Newsday’s high school sports staff in 2023 after graduating from Maryland, where he covered several of the Terrapins' teams.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME