Long Island's Hardwood Heroes in boys and girls basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAMES AUGUSTINE, Stony Brook School

He had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an 81-68 win over Portledge in the PSAA semifinals.

CHARLES AVALLONE, New Hyde Park

He scored 35 points in a 77-65 win over Glen Cove.

ANTHONY CARIS, Floral Park

He became the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 points in a 63-48 win over Valley Stream South.

AMARI DESIR, Long Island Lutheran Regional

He made the winning layup at the buzzer, scored 27 points and earned MVP honors in a 71-70 overtime win over the Stony Brook School in the PSAA championship.

CASEY DEUTSCH, Jericho

He had the go-ahead three-point play with 19 seconds left in a 56-55 win over Sewanhaka in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs.

MAZIN IBRAHEM, East Meadow

He scored a program-record 47 points in a 93-60 win over Westbury. He hit three three-pointers and went 14-for-15 at the free-throw line.

ISMAR PURISIC, Lynbrook

He had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-48 win over Island Trees in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs.

NEELESH RAGHURAMA, Ward Melville

He scored 27 points, including free throws to take the lead and then ice the game in the final minute, in a 59-56 win over Newfield in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs.

AKSHAR SABARAD, Herricks

He scored 35 points in a 76-60 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SHANI CLARK, Bay Shore

She had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 47-27 win over Longwood in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs.

PAYTON DULIN, Baldwin

She had 23 points and seven steals in a 71-34 win over Brooklyn Law and Tech at the St. Mary’s Girls Basketball Showcase.

JENNA GREEK, Ward Melville

She had two double-doubles this past week, including a 14-point, 10-rebound game in a 47-43 win over Sachem East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. She had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 50-41 win over Lindenhurst.

MAGGIE MILLER, Sacred Heart

She had 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 67-55 win over Bishop Loughlin at the St. Mary’s Girls Basketball Showcase.

ALEXIS MITAS, Portledge

She scored 30 and reached 1,000 points in a 79-46 win over Stony Brook School in the PSAA semifinals.

LILY ONORATO, St. Dominic

She had the winning layup with six seconds left in a 57-56 win over Sacred Heart.

EMMA ROBINS, Division

She set the program’s all-time scoring record with a 17-point performance in a 53-36 win over Bellmore JFK. Robins finished the game with 1,358 points, breaking Emily Gillis' record of 1,346.

SAMANTHA SCHNEIDER, Syosset

She scored 31 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 69-41 win over St. John’s Prep at the St. Mary’s Girls Basketball Showcase.

SHY’ANN TALMADGE, Uniondale

She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-40 win over Hicksville.