James Golaszewski and Thornton Scott lead Holy Trinity's rally

James Golaszewski and Thornton Scott share some similarities.

To get the obvious ones out of the way: They're forwards on Holy Trinity's boys basketball team and they're both 6-3.

What opposing teams have learned this season, however, is Golaszewski and Scott share some deeper traits.

"We both have poise," Scott said, "and we know how to lead."

That was showcased Saturday night when each erupted for a bunch of points in separate spurts leading to a big comeback.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Golaszewski scored 31 points, including 24 in the second half, and Scott added 21 points as Holy Trinity defeated Half Hollow Hills West, 84-74, in a non-league game at Baldwin High School.

Richie Altenord led Hills West with 23 points.

After an abysmal first quarter for the Titans (6-1), in which they fell behind by as many as 15 and trailed 25-13 at the end, Scott decided it was time to make a difference.

A sophomore who played on the freshman team last year, Scott was 4 of 4 on three-pointers and scored 18 of Holy Trinity's 26 points in the second quarter.

"Thornton's going to be good," Golaszewski said before pausing. "Wait. He's already good. He's going to be real good. He kept us in that game."

Despite Scott's hot shooting, Hills West (4-1) had a 41-39 halftime lead.

Golaszewski, a senior, took over from there.

He scored 14 points during an 18-8 run to open the third quarter. Several of Holy Trinity's baskets were layups that came off turnovers. Golaszewski had four steals, one block and 16 points in the third quarter.

"He was unstoppable," Scott said. "He's a really good player and I just try to take pointers from him every day by watching what he does."

Holy Trinity's largest lead was eight early in the fourth quarter, but the Colts tied it at 66 when Kian Dalyrimple (19 points) made a three-pointer from the left wing with three minutes left.

Then Golaszewski did something special. He attempted a fadeaway three-pointer from the right corner. He was fouled as he released the shot and landed on his back. The shot swooshed and Golaszewski made the free throw.

Yes, Scott was watching.

"That play," Scott said, "was pretty cool."

The defending CHSAA state champions pulled away with an 18-8 run.

"With our returning guys, and a couple of new players," Golaszewski said with a nod toward Scott, standing a few feet away, "we have the talent to win games like this."