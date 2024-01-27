After 500 wins, Jericho boys basketball coach Wally Bachman still is focused and passionate

Teacher. Mentor. Coach.

Those three words are inscribed on Wally Bachman’s Hall of Fame plaque within Jericho High School. Now, Bachman has added another accolade to his prestigious career with his 500th win, earned with a 73-47 win over Valley Stream Central on Jan. 19.

“It’s a special moment,” Bachman, 74, said. “It’s a special moment for Jericho basketball, a special moment for the community I went to high school with and lived in my whole life. I’m as proud as can be and happy.”

Surrounded by friends, family, former players, and colleagues, Jericho honored the coach with a ceremony before the team’s 67-64 loss to East Meadow on Monday. Bachman, who played basketball at Jericho as a student in the class of 1968, said he felt like his journey came full circle.

“It’s like when you drive a car,” Bachman said. “It's been a long ride on the road, and it’s a special road. I’ve met a lot of special people and special friends that are here now that I’ve grown up with. The history of this building, of Jericho, is so important to me.”

Within that building, above the basketball court, rests a banner with Bachman’s name on it, recognizing him as a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame. He has helped bring five county titles to Jericho as well as a Long Island championship in 2006. 401 of his wins came at Jericho, where he's coached since 1992. Bachman coached at Valley Stream North from 1979-1991.

“Wally has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world of basketball,” Jericho athletic director John Mankowich said in a speech. “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes and coaches here in Jericho and across many school districts on Long Island.”

“I just love to watch Wally coach,” district superintendent Hank Grishman told Newsday. “He adores his kids and has such an incredible relationship with them. He’s an excellent basketball coach, and he’s also a mentor and someone who takes a personal interest in all of his kids.”

If Bachman sits down, it’s never for long. Even while welcoming friends and family, Bachman rarely took his eyes off East Meadow’s warmup. The coach, who turns 75 in March, showcases a seemingly endless passion while coaching.

“Wally comes right to the top in setting an example,” Grishman said. “Every young coach who has worked with him definitely learns a lesson in the fine arts of coaching and the fine arts of taking care of your kids.”

At 13-3, Bachman and his Jayhawks will be in the Nassau playoffs again next month. When asked about what advice he’d give to other coaches aspiring to hit 500 wins themselves, Bachman chuckled.

“Patience, patience and have a community to support you,” he said. “Have a special athletic director support you and a very special superintendent to support you. You need that.”