Massapequa boys basketball's Anthony Pastier improves to 4-0 against his father, Farmingdale coach Jim Pastier

He used to be little Anthony Pastier, the coach’s kid, hanging with the Farmingdale varsity boys basketball team.

“He’s been around our team forever, since he was probably 5,” said Jim Pastier, the Dalers’ 23rd-year coach.

Little Anthony is 6-1 or so now, and he plays for Farmingdale’s rival because the family lives in Massapequa. The former Dalers’ ball boy from his elementary school days faced his father’s team twice as a sophomore and once as a junior and was on the winning side as a reserve all three times.

On Monday night at Massapequa, it was Pastier vs. Pastier for the final time in a regular-season game, and perhaps ever if they don’t meet up in the Nassau Class AAA playoffs.

The PA announcer introduced Anthony among the starters and the senior guard/forward and captain came over and his dad wrapped his arms around him. Jim Pastier had been anticipating the moment, calling it “the full circle of life.”

In the end, Massapequa beat Farmingdale again, this time 50-44. Anthony didn’t score, but he made his impact playing tough defense against Dalers standout guard Jake Mangio and blocking five shots.

“I’m now 4-0 against [my father], which is huge,” Anthony said. “Growing up, I always wanted to be a Daler, and now finally playing against him, it’s an awesome feeling. Seeing him out on the court, it’s indescribable. I always wanted to play for my dad. Now playing against him, it’s a different feeling.”

Jim loved teaching the game to Anthony.

“Nothing was ever forced on the kid that you’ve got to be a basketball player,” Jim said.

And Anthony loved learning the game from his dad.

“He’s meant everything to me,” Anthony said.

The Massapequa-Farmingdale rivalry speaks for itself. But these games can be especially distracting for Dad.

“At times, I had to set my mind that I’m coaching a little,” Jim said. “I would see him block a shot and I would be like, oh my God. He played great. I’m very proud of him.”

Anthony averages 6.2 points. But that isn’t his role. He had a couple of his blocks in the third quarter on Farmingdale drives to the basket.

“He is our best defender,” Massapequa coach Chris Cafiero said. “We call him ‘The Glove,’ like Gary Payton. He’s a defensive specialist. He is the best player I’ve ever had at taking charges.”

Michael VanRoten scored 18 points for Massapequa (9-9). JJ Collins had 14 and Mangio had 13 for Farmingdale (10-6).

When it was over, the teams lined up to shake hands. Jim eventually saw Anthony, and the father gave his son a huge hug and smiled.

As Jim put it: “This is one loss that won’t hurt.”