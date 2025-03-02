Mattituck boys baketball earns its first Suffolk championship since 2011 with Class B title

Before his 22nd year as the Mattituck boys basketball coach, Paul Ellwood had no idea what to expect.

The Tuckers had lost their entire starting five from last season and returned just one rotation player, senior Justin Fox.

Ellwood knows exactly what caliber of team he has now: a championship one.

Owen Searl scored 14 points, his younger brother Connor Searl and Antonio Sparacio each scored 13 and Fox had 12 to lead No. 1 Mattituck to a 58-50 win over No. 2 Port Jefferson in the Suffolk Class B championship on Sunday afternoon at St. Joseph’s University in Patchogue. The Tuckers earned their first county title since 2011.

“I didn’t know how many games we were going to win, let alone any,” Ellwood said. “And then all of the sudden, we’re competitive, and all of the sudden we’re in the mix in Class B…

“The kids always tease me, ‘Is this the best team we ever had?’ I said, no. I'm like, you’re not the best team, but you’re the best story. And what a great story this year has been, just with the individual kids and the expectations and where we ended up.”

Mattituck (9-9) will face the winner of Friday’s Nassau Class B championship between Cold Spring Harbor and Carle Place in the Long Island championship on March 16 at 11 a.m. at Farmingdale State.

“Everybody’s really stepped up this whole year, and it’s been great to see,” Fox said. “We really click together as a team.”

Owen Searl, a senior, and Connor Searl, a freshman, are first-year Mattituck students and first-time teammates.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Owen said. “We’re always on the same page. When we connect on the court, it’s just an unbelievable feeling.”

Said Connor: “It’s been great. We have so many great leaders here who have made me feel welcome, and they made me really be able to express myself on the court.”

Ryan Sommerstad scored 14 points, Patrick Johnston had 13 and Dan Rose added 10 for Port Jefferson (6-14).

With the score tied at 36 after three quarters, Mattituck opened the fourth on a 7-0 run and did not allow a point in the first five minutes of the period.

Ben Amadio made three free throws to cut the Royals’ deficit to 50-46 with 56.8 seconds left. But Mattituck went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 55.1 seconds to seal it. The Tuckers made 14 of their 17 fourth-quarter free throws.

“November 18 was a long time ago, and it's impressive for them to stay together as well as they did,” Port Jefferson coach Pete Meehan said. “We had one of our best practices of the year [Saturday]. Great group of kids, love them.”