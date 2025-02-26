Nick Frusco lifts Miller Place to playoff victory over Sayville

It had been five years since Miller Place’s boys basketball season came with a postseason and five years since the program a postseason victory.

But the Panthers were out there Tuesday on their home floor, making their return to the playoffs for the first time since that 2019-2020 season and looking to claim their Suffolk Class A quarterfinal against Sayville.

They fell into a quick 11-point hole, then clawed their way out and survived an intense final quarter and a 28-point eruption by senior guard Mike Carmody.

Fourth-seeded Miller Place got 22 points from Clemson-bound pitcher/senior forward Nick Frusco and a deciding free throw by senior forward Matt Cirrito en route to edging No. 5 Sayville 56-55.

So the 13-8 Panthers made a final four for the first time since 2020.

“It’s awesome, man,” coach Joe Agostino said. “It’s fun. That’s what we’re here for.”

Miller Place has never won a county title. And there’s a tall obstacle waiting, top-seeded Southampton. The semifinal is set for 6:30 p.m. on March 5 at Longwood.

“In my opinion, if anybody can beat one of those top teams, it’s us,” Frusco said. “We have the grit. We have the determination. We’re hardworking. We just have that heart. And we play as a team.”

Dylan Riegel nailed a three from up top, giving the Panthers a 55-51 advantage with 1:41 left. Carmody then cut it to two with a baseline jumper.

After an empty possession by each side, Cirrito was fouled with 15.2 seconds remaining and didn’t come close on the first attempt. Then he won the game by sinking the second.

“He airballed the first one and then he locked in,” Agostino said. “We practiced situations all week, and he did a good job of closing that one out.”

The Golden Flashes (11-10) needed a three, but Miller Place defended well. Carmody ended up scoring from inside the lane as time expired.

“It’s as tough as they get,” Sayville coach Joe Harclerode said of the loss. “ . . . We thought he got fouled at the end. It was either way. But I’m proud of the kids, the way they played.

They took a 16-5 lead. But the Panthers persevered and had it tied at 43 heading for the fourth.

“I think at the beginning, it was kind of nerves at first,” Frusco said. “Then we kind of settled in, realized that we belong here.”