Moorer, Malverne can't hold off Burke Catholic

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. - Malverne always travels in the fast lane, pushing the pace on offense and defense. But all that speed and energy sometimes doesn't get the Mules anywhere.

That was the case Friday night as Malverne hit a roadblock in its attempt to reach the state final four in Glens Falls for a fourth straight season.

Burke Catholic (19-3) of Goshen not only kept up with Malverne (15-6) but was bigger and, on this night, better on both ends of the court.

The Eagles rolled to a 74-46 victory at the Goldstein Center on the campus of Pace University in the Southeast Regional Class B boys basketball final. Burke Catholic outscored Malverne 43-18 in the second half.

Dashawn Moorer led Malverne with 17 points and Cory Alexander added 10.

Brendan Miller, a 6-7 center, was too much for the Mules around the basket with his rebounding, shot-blocking and 14 points. Brawny Dante Cowart and reserve guard Zach Rufer scored 13 points each.

It took all of Malverne's energy and resourcefulness to prevent the game from getting away in the first half.

Miller and Cowart gave Burke Catholic numerous second-chance points with their offensive rebounding. Cowart's putback was part of an 8-0 run at the start of the second quarter that gave the Eagles a 27-11 lead. Miller scored the final points of that spurt, his ninth and 10th of the half, on a neat back-door layup.

Naturally, the Mules kept kicking. They answered Burke's burst with an 8-0 run of their own, keyed by Evron McKay's four points and two blocks.

Burke got the lead back to 12 before Malverne rallied again. The Mules closed the half on a 9-0 run, as Alexander banked in a three-pointer and made a couple of steals. Moorer (10 first-half points) beat the buzzer with a corner trey that made it 31-28.

But those good vibes didn't last. Burke dominated the third quarter, outscoring Malverne 19-6 to take a 50-34 lead. And it only got worse in the fourth, as Burke outscored the Mules 24-12.