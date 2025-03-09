SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Referee Joe Gaskin OK after suffering a cardiac event in first quarter of Nassau Class A boys basketball final

Referee Joe Gaskin suffered a cardiac event during the first quarter of the Nassau Class A boys basketball final between Floral Park and West Hempstead on Saturday afternoon at Farmingdale State.

Gaskin was responsive leaving the gym on a stretcher on the way to the Plainview Hospital. Gaskin is expected to recover, and peers received a picture of him smiling after the game.

Gaskin collapsed with 2:58 remaining in the first quarter, around 4:25 p.m. CPR was performed and an AED was administered.

Both teams returned to their locker rooms after Gaskin went down. After a 10-minute warm-up, play resumed at 4:49 p.m.

“I’ve known Joe a very long time,” Floral Park coach Sean Boyle said. “So when I saw him go down, I kind of ran over and was yelling his name because, you know, I think everyone in the room was scared. And fortunately for us and for him, we got a picture of him healthy in the hospital and smiling, so thank God.”

