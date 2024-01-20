Smithtown West basketball features three sets of brothers

There’s a basketball hoop in the front yard at the Rappa house in Smithtown. If someone is driving by, the school day isn’t in play and the weather is OK, there’s a good chance the person will be seeing double — a set of identical twins going at it for brotherly supremacy.

“Basically, whenever we don’t have school, it’s all day out in the front playing together one-on-one,” Lorenzo Rappa said. “It gets pretty intense.”

The results are split about 50-50 with his brother, Ben.

But, really, who’s the better player?

“I think we both think we’re better than the other,” Ben said.

Back at school, though, these seniors are on the same side, playing for Smithtown West. They have brotherly company. Senior Matt Bannell and sophomore Tim Bannell and sophomore Michael Cascione and freshman Jax Cascione are also on the Bulls.

Yes, Smithtown West has three sets of brothers contributing to the cause. Talk about a family atmosphere.

“I’ve had twins before,” said Mike Agostino, who has coached for 20 years, 12 of them leading this program. “I’ve never had three different sets [of brothers]. So it’s very unique.”

They all have had an impact for this 12-1 Class AA team.

“I think it brings out competition in them because I think in the brothers, they’re competitive with each other,” said Jack Melore, the 6-2 senior wing and future college football receiver who’s the star of this show, averaging 18 points per game. “It just elevates the overall competitiveness of practice.

“And I think it’s also good because when you have three [sets of] brothers like that, they really understand each other as people.”

The Rappas are fourth-year varsity veterans and second-year starters. They’re known for intelligence, toughness and selflessness.

Lorenzo is a 6-foot point guard who averages 11 points and five assists. Ben is a 6-1 small forward. He’s at eight points and five rebounds.

They’re very close and can usually be spotted together. The twins would love to continue to play on the same team in the D-III ranks, but they accept that it may not be possible.

“We’ve been playing together since fourth grade, so we know where each other is going to be,” Ben said. “We trust each other.”

“A lot of times, it’s just as simple as I can give him a little nod and that means he knows he has to go cut or I’m going to go cut, and there’s nothing that has to be said,” Lorenzo said.

Agostino sees differences in each set of brothers.

“The Rappas, I guess they have that twin connection,” he said. “… The Bannells, they’re kind of a little more in their own lanes. They do their own thing more so.

“And the Casciones are funny because … Jax is just constantly looking at Michael. Like Jax doesn’t listen to me. He listens to Michael.”

Michael was 5 and Jax was 4 when their one-on-one fun began.

“We were just battling each other, even on the mini hoop,” Michael said.

“Dunking on each other,” Jax said.

Now Michael is a 6-foot guard/forward. The sixth man, in his second varsity season, is averaging 10 points. Jax is a 5-8 reserve point guard in his first varsity season. They’re shooting to be D-I players.

“Everything we do really connects to basketball,” Jax said, “and on the court, it helps our chemistry.”

The Bannells can relate.

Matt is a 5-8 guard, a first-year starter who can play the two spot or handle the ball. Tim is a 5-10 reserve shooting guard. Matt said they have a “respect for each other’s game.”

“Playing with someone that you are with so often is really cool,” Matt said, “because you’re able to take the chemistry that you have whether it’s 2K [video] games at the house or playing around on weekends … and bring it into practice, which helps on the court when game day comes as well.”

Like Matt, Tim said he wants to play college hoops, calling it his “main goal.” This is their second season teaming up on the varsity.

“If you told me a couple of years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I would have the opportunity to play with my brother,” Tim said. “We always train together. So it’s a great opportunity to play and show that work with him.

“When I’m on the court with him, I know he’s going to make the right play and find me if I’m open. And the same goes for me to him.”

The brothers and the non-brothers want to claim the program’s first Suffolk title.

“In gym class and whenever I’m in there for practice, I look at the banner and there’s nothing there, no counties, no Long Island, no states,” Michael Cascione said. “So it would just be an honor to win this thing, go all the way.”