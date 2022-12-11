SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Top 10 Long Island boys basketball teams

Manhasset's Mike Notias, left, Chris Diskin, Patrick Arnold and Pete...

Manhasset's Mike Notias, left, Chris Diskin, Patrick Arnold and Pete Vorillas celebrate their win over New Hartford in the Class A final at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Credit: Adrian Kraus

By Roger Rubinroger.rubin@newsday.com@rogrubin

First, a look at the top 10 boys basketball teams on Long Island, regardless of classification or public/private status, followed by the top 10 public schools-only rankings.

Top 10 overall

  1. Long Island Lutheran
  2. Chaminade
  3. Manhasset
  4. Baldwin
  5. Northport
  6. St. John the Baptist
  7. Syosset
  8. Great Neck North
  9. Farmingdale
  10. Brentwood

Top 10 public schools

  1. Manhasset
  2. Baldwin
  3. Northport
  4. Syosset
  5. Great Neck North
  6. Farmingdale
  7. Brentwood
  8. Smithtown West
  9. Port Washington
  10. Bay Shore
Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned in 2018 to Newsday, where he writes about high schools, colleges and baseball. He's been a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011

More High Schools

Didn't find what you were looking for?