Long Island Lutheran boys basketball star VJ Edgecombe chooses Baylor over Duke and Kentucky

Long Island Lutheran senior guard VJ Edgecombe is heading to the Lone Star State.

Edgecombe, the 2023 Newsday Player of the Year, announced his commitment to Baylor on Sunday night on ESPN2. The five-star prospect and No. 5 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, picked the Bears over Duke and Kentucky.

“I’ll be taking my talents to Baylor University,” Edgecombe said on the broadcast. “Go Bears, man.”

Edgecombe’s decision came during halftime of Sunday night’s game between Montverde Academy (Florida), one of Lutheran’s EYBL Scholastic conference foes, and Prolific Prep (Napa, California) at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The 6-5 Edgecombe is averaging 18.2 points and has made 31 three-pointers for Lutheran (11-2). His first game as a Baylor commit will be on Monday when the Crusaders play AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona) at 3 p.m. in Springfield.

“He’s truly an elite, in every sense of the word, athlete,” Lutheran coach John Buck said in the preseason. “He makes plays that not everyone can make . . . He’s just such a high-level athlete, but he couples that with a humble spirit and an incredible motor.”

Edgecombe becomes the highest-ranked prospect in Baylor’s 2024 recruiting class, which also includes four-star point guard Rob Wright, four-star small forward Jason Asemota and junior college 7-footer Noah Boyed. Led by coach Scott Drew, Baylor won the national championship in 2021.

“Man, we have a great connection from Day 1,” Edgecombe said. “He’s been solid, been consistent. He’s been showing love, man. So I’m happy to learn from him. Can’t wait to get down there.”

Edgecombe moved from his native Bahamas to Florida in 2020 and is in his second season at Lutheran.

“[VJ is] a great teammate, a great player,” Lutheran guard Nigel James said in the preseason. “Brings a lot of energy to the team. Me and him both are on the same page when it comes to winning. He loves to win and he’s a great teammate. I love being around him and love playing with him every day.”

Edgecombe also was named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year after a special 2022-23 season. He averaged 17.3 points in 12 NIBC games (the NIBC has since expanded to the EYBL Scholastic) and helped the Crusaders win the state Federation Class AA title.

“He’s just not quitting,” Buck said. “He’s playing constantly. He’s going hard and he doesn’t stop and say, ‘Well, I don’t think this play is good enough for me to compete in.’ He’s competitive to the highest degree . . . and he’s just also that incredible athlete. So when you couple the heart with the talent, you have a really special player.”

Edgecombe, with a 0.9984 composite rating, is the highest-rated New York recruit in 247Sports Composite history, which dates to 2003. Our Savior New American School’s Cheick Diallo (0.9968 in 2015) and Half Hollow Hills West’s Tobias Harris (0.9966 in 2010) are the second- and third-highest rated New York — and Long Island — recruits since 2003.

Edgecombe will play two homecoming games with Baylor in the Bahamas in November as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, a four-team tournament that also includes St. John’s.