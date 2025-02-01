Ward Melville boys basketball's Neelesh Raghurama, James Coffey combine for 11 three-pointers in Suffolk II win

Senior Neelesh Raghurama and freshman James Coffey create a formidable backcourt duo for Ward Melville.

Opponents must be on high alert on the perimeter, but both the varsity boys basketball rookie and third-year starter are efficient three-level scorers. And on Friday, the pair put their whole arsenal on display in Ward Melville's 81-69 Suffolk League II home win over Sachem East.

Raghurama scored 34 points and made five three-pointers and Coffey had 26 points and hit six shots from distance. The Patriots, who trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, led for the final 23:20.

“Coffey is a big part of the team,” Raghurama said. “He handles the ball. He handles pressure well for a freshman. He took on a big role, and he’s definitely stepped up.”

Coffey, meanwhile, credited his teammate. “We wouldn’t be winning these games without [Raghurama],” he said.

Raghurama scored 17 points in each half and Coffey scored 11 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third for Ward Melville (12-6, 7-3).

“It’s a luxury to have two players that can knock down shots all the time, but it doesn’t come naturally,” coach Alex Piccirillo said. “These guys work their tails off, and it’s important for our team that when they’re wide open, they knock those down.”

AJ Vurchio scored 30 points — his fifth 30-point game of the season — and made six three-pointers for Sachem East (9-8, 5-4). The senior guard had three fouls with 5:41 left in the second quarter and four with 5:25 remaining in the third, but did not foul out.

“A ton of credit to coach [Dan] Celentano, all the work they put in at Sachem East,” Piccirillo said. “That’s a playoff team. They’re going to get in. We may see them again in the playoffs.

“Vurchio is an excellent athlete. Him and Neelesh were tied for threes made last year in Suffolk County, so we know what he brings. He’s so quick. He’s such a great athlete. I give him a ton of credit, and he’s a competitor.”

Vurchio scored 13 points in the third quarter, helping trim a 10-point deficit to two with 1:47 left in the quarter. The Patriots responded with a run and led 63-56 after 24 minutes.

Logan Seta and Coffey made consecutive three-pointers to open the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 13 with 6:49 left.

Sachem East's Josh Boothe (19 points) sank a floater with 3:03 left to cut the deficit to 71-65. But Raghurama answered with a three 19 seconds later to put it out of reach.

“Everyone doubted us from the beginning of the season: ‘Oh, they lost seven seniors from last year, lost to Bay Shore by 20 [in the playoffs],’ ” Raghurama said. “All these younger players have stepped up to play a big role, and our senior leadership has been great.”