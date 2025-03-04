Amityville boys basketball's Amir Dickerson hits late three-pointer to send team to Suffolk Class AA final

The scene was set for Amityville boys basketball star Amir Dickerson.

With 13.9 seconds left and Amityville trailing by two, the junior guard received the sideline inbounds pass from Allan Dodson-Isabell just in front of midcourt. Dickerson dribbled twice with his left hand, stopped in front of the three-point line, pump-faked and fired a three-pointer.

“We play end-of-game situations all the time, and he always makes shots. Always, always,” Amityville coach Jack Agostino said. “So I kind of was pretty confident at that point.”

Dickerson’s shot swished through the net with 10.3 seconds left and proved to be the winning bucket in No. 5 Amityville’s 64-63 win over top-seeded Wyandanch in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals at Longwood High School on Monday night. Dickerson (27 points) had his 14th 25-point game of the season.

“Probably one of the greatest moments I’ve ever had,” he said. “I knew we were going to win. I started off playing horrible, but at the end of the game, we had to get to it. My coaches, my teammates, especially — they helped us pick it up.”

Amityville (15-7) lost both of its regular-season games against Wyandanch (19-3), including a 57-56 defeat on Jan. 14 when Wyandanch’s Jerimiah Webb, who had 21 points Monday, hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

“That team is a hell of a team,” Agostino said. “They’ve got so many good pieces. Coach Barry [Baker] has done an amazing job with that group. I’m so impressed with them. It’s one of the best Wyandanch teams I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Amityville forward Taki Mason (20 points) hit a three-pointer to tie it at 59 with 1:30 left. Wyandanch forward Joshua Presmy answered with a three-pointer to make it 62-59 with 37.9 seconds left.

Dickerson followed with a layup plus the foul on the other end but missed the free throw, and Amityville trailed 62-61.

Webb made a free throw with 21.3 seconds left to give Wyandanch a 63-61 lead, but after Dickerson’s go-ahead three, Wyandanch missed two free throws with 1.6 seconds left.

Amityville will play No. 3 Smithtown West (18-4) in the Suffolk AA final on Friday at 4 p.m. at Farmingdale State. So Jack Agostino will be facing Smithtown West coach Mike Agostino, his younger brother.

“No, I’m not,’’ Jack said. “I’m playing Smithtown West. I don’t know who told you that. I don’t care about their coach. I love him as a brother — he’s a coach. We’re playing Smithtown West. Get that straight, point blank.”

Amityville is seeking its first Suffolk title since 2020. “It’d be the greatest,” Dickerson said, “and we’re going to do it, too.”