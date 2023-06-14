Manhasset's Cal Girard named winner of John Krumenacker Award

Ask those around Cal Girard, and they’ll tell you this is everything he deserves.

Manhasset’s faceoff specialist is a two-time USA Lacrosse All-American, a two-time Newsday All-Long Island star and now a recipient of the highest individual honor in Nassau boys lacrosse.

The Nassau County Lacrosse Coaches Association awarded the John Krumenacker Award to Girard on Tuesday night, given annually to Nassau’s most outstanding boys lacrosse player.

Girard, a senior who will attend Duke next year, won 234 faceoffs and was 83% from the X this season.

“It’s a sweet ending to a great season,” Girard said.

Cal Girard, who will attend Duke, won 83% of his faceoffs during the season, which culminated with a state title for Manhasset and the John Krumenacker Award on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Credit: Dawn McCormick

Girard accepted the award at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury two days after winning a second consecutive state title.

On Sunday, Girard controlled 16 of 22 faceoffs in Manhasset’s 14-5 win over Jamesville-DeWitt in the state Class C championship.

Girard, wearing No. 9, scored off the opening faceoff nine seconds into the game.

“One of the best high school players I’ve ever been around,” Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said of Girard after Sunday’s state final. “I can talk about him all year long. He’s been unbelievable, and he gets everything that he deserves. He’s game-changing at that position.”

Known for working behind the scenes and shining when his team needed him most, Girard helped Manhasset to a 21-1 record this spring.

Girard won 22 of 25 faceoffs against Wantagh in the Nassau championship, then corralled 17 of 20 faceoffs against Shoreham-Wading River in the Long Island title game.

He gathered 59 of 71 faceoffs against non-Long Island opponents John Jay, Darien, Ridgefield and Rumson-Fair Haven, and won 19 of 19 faceoffs in Manhasset’s overtime win against Garden City in the Woodstick Classic.

“I’ll never forget the state championship and running on the field with all of my best friends celebrating,” Girard said.

“That’s definitely up there too,” Girard said of this year’s Woodstick. “That was a great game, a really fun game to be a part of.”

Girard became the fifth Manhasset player to earn the honor since the NCLCA began recognizing a Player of the Year in 1993.

The award honors Krumenacker, an All-American at Farmingdale in 1981 and a four-time All-American at Johns Hopkins, who died of illness in 1998. The NCLCA named the award after Krumenacker the following year.

A Manhasset player has earned Krumenacker Award twice in the last three seasons. Aidan Mulholland won the award in 2021.

“Manhasset lacrosse has a lot of great history. So many great players have come out of Manhasset,” Girard said. “It just feels awesome to be put up there with some of the best players to come out of Manhasset.”