The Duke of faceoffs: Manhasset's Cal Girard the class of Nassau

Cal Girard is off to the side, fine-tuning a skill only he seems to understand.

Manhasset’s Duke-bound senior faceoff specialist works quietly.

Some days he’s "out East" training with private instructors. Others, he's on the end line amongst the other midfielders, running with the team.

“He really keeps it on the down low,” Manhasset teammate Jack Petersen said. “No one knows about it. He just goes and works. It’s awesome, and it shows.”

But there is nothing quiet about Girard’s dominance at the faceoff X.

Girard wins 85% of his faceoffs, the best success rate in Nassau. A returning USA Lacrosse All-American and a key piece to Manhasset’s Class C state title last season, Girard is the linchpin to one of the most dominant boys lacrosse teams on Long Island.

“I don’t think there’s any secret that our success starts with that opening whistle,” Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said.

Cal Girard #9 of Manhasset, left, gains control of a faceoff during the 139th Woodstick Classic against host Garden City High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. He went 19-19 on faceoffs in Manhasset's 9-8 win in overtime. Credit: James Escher

There are elements to the faceoff that many don’t understand. There are different ways to maneuver the ball, different angles to beat an opponent and a series of coordinates on where to position flanking midfielders.

Girard’s edge is his speed, which he attributes to stickhandling as a youth hockey player on the Long Island Gulls and Long Island Edge.

Hockey developed his hand speed and coordination. So, around sixth grade, when a lacrosse coach asked if anyone wanted to try their luck at the X, Girard thought he’d be pretty good at it.

“There are guys who like to scrap it up a little bit. I’m more of a quick exit type,” Girard said. “I like to get in and get out.”

As No. 1 seed Manhasset (15-1) begins its state title defense in the Nassau Class C playoffs against No. 8 Bethpage on Tuesday, Girard is the X factor.

It’s hard to beat Manhasset and its roster of seven Division I-committed seniors. It's harder when Girard plays his best.

“It’s deflating for teams,” Cromwell said. “It makes us hard to be beat, and we talk about that a lot. Four years go by quickly in high school time, and we want to make sure we use him the right way and value every minute that he has here at Manhasset.”

Because there is no shot clock, possessions are paramount. No one is better at earning the ball than No. 9 in orange and blue.

“I love getting my team possession and making it easier for the offense to get the ball and score,” Girard said. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking, but once you’re down there, you throw it out the window and just focus on the whistle and try to get the ball.”

Girard’s success instills confidence in the defending state champions. There's no need to be perfect, and his Manhasset teammates like their odds when they need a key possession.

Manhasset’s faceoff man went 19-for-19 against Garden City in the Woodstick Classic this spring. Girard won the opening draw of overtime back to Petersen, who swooped down the field and scored 12 seconds into the extra time.

“You’re never out of a game,” Petersen said. “If our defense isn’t playing great, we don’t have to worry about it, because Cal just gets the ball every single time. It’s amazing to have that.”

Girard collected 16 of 22 faceoffs against Chaminade in Manhasset’s only loss this spring. He gathered 59 of 71 faceoffs against other non-league opponents John Jay, Darien, Ridgefield and Rumson-Fair Haven.

“He’s a magnificent player,” said 44-year Chaminade coach Jack Moran, who this season won his 600th game.

It all returns to the silent work that sets Girard apart.

Girard said he travels all over Long Island — including "out East" — to work with faceoff instructors Matt Schomburg, Tommy Kelly and Connor Farrell, names that carry weight in the tight-knit faceoff community.

“All three of those guys are awesome,” Girard said. “They’ve helped me develop and take my game to the next level.”

Speaking of the next level, Girard is such a talent that Duke lacrosse coaches recruited him as soon as they could. The Blue Devils emailed Girard on September 1 his junior year, the first day of the NCAA fall contact period.

Girard visited Duke’s campus in Durham, North Carolina, the next week and committed to the Blue Devils shortly after.

But before chasing a national title out of the ACC, Girard is focused on winning another state championship at Manhasset.

"Just to suit up out there with the same guys I’ve been playing with since I could even pick up a stick is awesome," Girard said. "Winning a state championship again with them would be amazing."