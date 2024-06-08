The clock ran down and the Cold Spring Harbor players ran out, sticks and helmets flying through the warm air at Shuart Stadium on this last day of the season.

“It’s just unreal,” freshman goalie Matty Kammer said, describing that feeling. “You don’t really realize it. It’s crazy. It really just shocks you at the moment. One second you’re playing a game and one second you’re a state champion.”

And in the case of coach Dennis Bonn’s team, you’re a state champion in Class D boys lacrosse for the third year in a row.

The Seahawks three-peated Saturday at Hofstra with a repeat against Section III champ Marcellus. The teams squared off in the title round for the second straight year. This time, Cold Spring Harbor took charge with four goals in the first 4:16 and went on to claim a 12-7 win.

“All that preparation, hard work, in the offseason, during the season, it all came forward and it paid off,” senior attackman Andrew Mazzei said after a five-goal day. “Coach told us to focus on the little things, like always, year in and year out.

“And we did that. We got another one. It feels great. It never gets old, like Coach says.”

There’s something that comes with being a Cold Spring Harbor player, and these guys conquered that as well.

“Realize one thing: They don’t want to be the team that upsets the apple cart,” Bonn said. “We won two in a row. Are we going to be the team that doesn’t win the third in a row?

“When you’re playing lacrosse at Cold Spring Harbor, there’s pressure, year in and year out, because you’re expected to do well. I’m not saying that you’re expected to win the state championship, but you’re expected to do well. That’s no different this year. Those kids felt that pressure. But they handled it all year long, and the end result was exactly what you saw today.”

Everyone saw good defense by the Seahawks (14-6). Kammer made eight saves before departing in the final quarter with the lead at 12-3.

“I think our team is based on our defense,” Kammer said. “I feel like today we played one of our best defensive games.”

The offense was also precise against Marcellus (19-2), which scored four times in the final 3:31 to make the margin respectable. The Mustangs had lost to Cold Spring Harbor 12-5 here a year ago.

“These guys fought all offseason and all the way through the year to get back to this moment, and we battled until the end,” Marcellus coach Collin Donahue said. “. . . We just didn’t have the shots fall today.”

Sam Bruno won the first four faceoffs of the game. Cold Spring Harbor cashed in on each possession.

Ryan McGloin provided a 1-0 lead 59 seconds in.

Then Mazzei made a move in close on the right side, got in front and scored.

Roy Testa followed with a goal.

Then Testa fed Mazzei in front.

“We moved the ball extremely well that first quarter to take a 4-0 lead,” Bonn said.

Alex Bauer made it 5-0 53 seconds into the second quarter with his first of two.

Dieter Steigerwald finally got the Mustangs on the board with 5:36 to go until halftime.

It was still 5-1 Seahawks at the intermission. It was 5-1 Seahawks at the intermission last year, too.

Comeback hopes were dented quickly in this rematch.

Mazzei sandwiched goals around one by Kevin Burns. The 3-0 run to start the third made it an 8-1 game.

“The kids are amazing,” Bonn said. “They’re so resilient.”