The Cold Spring Harbor state repeat wasn’t supposed to turn into a three-peat in Class D boys lacrosse. That’s what made it an even more special feat by the Seahawks.

“Because nobody gave them a chance,” coach Dennis Bonn said.

When the season ended at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium on June 8, they had made a resounding statement.

The Seahawks scored four goals over the first 4:16 against Section III champ Marcellus in the state title game and built a nine-goal cushion in the fourth before yielding four meaningless goals in the final four minutes. They won 12-7, capping a 14-6 championship season.

“We were clicking on all cylinders,” Bonn said.

Winning first prize felt just as good as it had before.

“It’s all the kids that you grew up with,” said Andrew Mazzei, the senior attackman who scored five goals. “They’re all your buddies since Day 1. We’ve been playing together since we were 6 years old. It doesn’t get old.”

This was a team that worked hard in the chase for its this third straight title at every level — Nassau, Long Island and the state.

“Just their effort day in and day out is really what made this team so special,” Bonn said.

It was the program’s seventh state crown, all coming under Bonn, the Seahawks’ leader for the last 25 years. No other boys lacrosse program on Long Island has one state three-peat, let alone two. The other came from 2015-17 in Class C.

This edition of the Seahawks wasn't easily fazed by anything.

Take the Southeast Regional final against James I. O’Neill at Middletown High. Cold Spring Harbor’s bus broke down on Route 17, about 10 miles from the field. The group had to wait for more than an hour for another bus. The game started about 45 minutes late. The Seahawks won, 15-2.

They also handled the heat of tight games, going 9-1 in those decided by three goals or less, including 6-1 in one-goal games. That included a 3-0 mark in overtime.

“No matter what the score is,” Bonn said, “we’re ready to roll.”

They also handled the weight of trying to keep the state championship streak alive.

“I think with everything you feel the pressure, especially with this track record that Cold Spring Harbor has through that 2015, ’16, ’17 run,” said Alex Bauer, the junior midfielder and Michigan commit. “I think we just wanted to work as hard as we could to get that three-peat."

They yielded six goals or less nine times. Senior defensemen Timmy Pisano and Jimmy Howell, junior defenseman Hunter Yulico and junior long stick midfielder Cole Newman were a big part of that stat.

“This year, I’d have to give a lot to the defense,” Bauer said. “I think they supported our offense a lot. Our goalie play was great obviously toward the end and in the playoffs, really keeping us grounded and solid.”

Freshman Matty Kammer took over in front of the cage for the second half of the season and had to hold up his end to help make sure the championship tradition didn’t end.

“It’s a big pressure, but I feel like it’s not only on me,” said Kammer, who went 8-2. “Our defense is where it all starts.”

So how about a four-peat?

“I think we’ll definitely be in the running,” Bauer said. “I think we’ll be back for more. We’re staying hungry.”