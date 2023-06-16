Cold Spring Harbor took different path but same result: State title

This season looked different, but ended the same for Cold Spring Harbor.

A year after winning a state championship with an 18-1 record, the Seahawks went 14-6 this spring but still defended their Class D state title.

“Coach Bonn really emphasizes doing the little things,” senior midfield CJ Reilly said after the 12-5 win over Section III’s Marcellus in the state final. “Every single minute, we want to win.”

That desire to win trickles from the seniors down to the team’s youngest players.

Eighth-grader Roy Testa scored three goals with an assist against Marcellus, and sophomore Alex Bauer added three goals.

“The moment’s not too big, it doesn’t matter if the best defenseman is on him,” Bonn said of Testa. “Roy’s comfortable with the ball, he’s comfortable with pressure and he’s going be a special player for us.”

Cold Spring Harbor beat Friends Academy in the Nassau final, Mattituck in the Long Island championship and Pleasantville in the state semifinals before winning its sixth state championship.

The Seahawks battled through a midseason patch of five losses in eight games before winning their final seven games of the year.

“After that, we really jelled together, made some changes, added Theo Torres to the captains and really just turned it around,” Reilly said. “We came together as a team, and it’s an awesome way to end it right here.”

Cold Spring Harbor limited its opponents to five or fewer goals in six of those seven wins.

Reilly, who earned USA Lacrosse All-American honors, led the group with 47 points. Bauer finished with 42 points, Ryan McGloin tallied 26, Hayden Calabretta registered 25 and Testa had 23.

Senior Kyle O’Grady believes the Seahawks’ desire to win every minute brought them back to the Class D state championship.

“Even when we run up the score, it’s not over. It’s never over. We always keep pressing,” O’Grady said. “We always strive to score more, keep playing lacrosse and doing well. We never take our foot off the pedal.”