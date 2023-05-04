Cold Spring Harbor boys lacrosse holds on with late defensive stop to defeat Wantagh

A familiar feeling returned to the Cold Spring Harbor lacrosse sideline on Wednesday night.

It started as anxiety. Visiting Wantagh earned possession in its defensive zone with 35.8 seconds to play and a chance to tie the game.

The Seahawks doubled the ball, Wantagh cleared, then threatened Cold Spring Harbor behind the net.

After a pass, a slide and a poke check, Hunter Yulico caused a turnover for Cold Spring Harbor. The Seahawks defense swallowed the loose ball and held on to win their Nassau C/D matchup, 7-6.

“Yes, you got a one-goal lead, but man, your heart's in your throat in that situation,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Dennis Bonn said. “For my guys, this is a tremendous win.”

A win the Seahawks (7-5) have been hunting for this season. After winning three of the first four games of the year by one goal, Cold Spring Harbor dropped all three of its next games decided by three or fewer goals.

Ryan McGloin scored twice for the Seahawks on Wednesday night, and CJ Reilly added five assists.

“It feels great to get back on our feet after a couple of bad losses, to Syosset and a big loss to Manhasset,” McGloin said. “It’s just nice to get the win and get that feeling back and get on a roll.”

Cold Spring Harbor trailed Wantagh by a goal entering the fourth quarter. Roy Testa tied the score less than three minutes into the final frame before McGloin netted the eventual winner on a lefthanded shot with 6:14 to play.

“I was just looking downhill, trying to see what I can do for the team,” McGloin said. “If it’s open I’ll take the shot and if not I’ll keep it moving around and look for a pass.”

The Seahawks prevented Wantagh from taking a shot on net in the fourth quarter. Cold Spring Harbor shadowed Wantagh midfielder Jake Martini and later Antony Tsakos, who led Wantagh with two goals and an assist.

Kyle Conklin made 12 saves for Wantagh. Cold Spring Harbor goalie Carsen Kirchner stopped 10 shots for the Seahawks.

“He had a couple of saves on the doorstep that took a goal or two away and kept us in the game,” Bonn said of his goalie. “Manhasset and these guys are the toughest matchups because every kid that touches the ball out there can go to the rack and can shoot it, they’re a very good team.”

Cold Spring Harbor will play South Side in its final non-league game on Friday.