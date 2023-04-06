Brayden Arias' four goals help Comsewogue boys lacrosse defeat Islip

If one thing doesn’t work, the Comsewogue lacrosse team has options.

Pete Mitchell likes the depth of his team this spring, how they prepare for each game and their ability to adjust.

Comsewogue (3-0) showcased all three of those abilities in its 10-7 Suffolk II boys lacrosse home win over Islip on Wednesday.

“They’re very smart kids, and they make adjustments,” Mitchell said. “That’s the biggest thing with us going forward is if we’re able to adjust.”

Comsewogue jumped to a three-goal lead in the first quarter, then watched as Islip, led by Matt Ferraro’s four goals, tied the score at six apiece in the third. The Buccaneers earned a majority of the game’s possessions behind Michael Zecchini’s 17 faceoff wins.

But Comsewogue adjusted, first assigning long pole Ryan Fleshner at the faceoff dot to negate the threat of a Zecchini fast break, then sparking its offense from the defensive end.

Goalie Adam Wachholder stopped 13 shots and sprang two goals from saves to transition in the third quarter.

“I love that,” said Wachholder, who turned 17 years old on Wednesday. “Moving the ball quick, getting those nice little goals pushing transition, we work good like that.”

Wachholder made five saves in the fourth quarter and shut out Islip in the final frame. Justin Bonacci scored three goals.

As Lars Heimlich and Islip’s hulking defense keyed in on the Stony Brook commit throughout the game, Bonacci found his open teammates. Brayden Arias scored a season-high four goals for Comsewogue. “Teammates were finding guys, and it’s easy to finish,” Arias said. “Every game is different. We prepare for the situation.”

Doug Annicelli, Dylan Rocchio and James Krieg added goals as Comsewogue’s other scorers.

“Bonacci’s a threat, he drew a lot of attention and it opened up Doug Annicelli and Brayden Arias,” Mitchell said. “It was good on our guys for being smart and recognizing some matchups and attacking.”

That recognition stems from preparation. Bonacci said Comsewogue practices everything from running long poles at the faceoff to different rides and clears depending on the situation.

“If one thing doesn’t work we have a bunch of different options,” Bonacci said. “It really prepares us for games.”

Comsewogue will play Wantagh (4-1) on Saturday, then a Suffolk schedule that features Sayville, Hauppauge and Shoreham-Wading River.

“We’re going to battle, and we’ll make adjustments as we go,” Mitchell said.