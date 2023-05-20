Connetquot scores 13 unanswered to top Sachem North in Suffolk Class A quarterfinals

The Connetquot offense is not only special, it may be the best in Suffolk.

Top-seeded Connetquot trailed by two goals in the first quarter before scoring 13 straight in a 14-7 win over No. 8 Sachem North in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals on Saturday. It will host fifth-seeded Smithtown East in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Sachem North finished its season 10-7.

Tyler McCarthy had five goals and an assist, Tyler Moore added three goals and Joe Doyle won 19 faceoffs for Connetquot, which had eight players register points.

“Our offense is, I think one of the better ones in the county, if not the best,” Moore said. “When it comes to dodging from the alley, like the wing area, when we go East to West, it’s just unstoppable with the people we have.”

Connetquot beat Smithtown East, 15-10, in late March, with Moore and McCarthy combining for 13 points.

Connetquot (15-2) has scored 10 or more goals in 14 games this spring, and Moore and McCarthy lead all scorers in Suffolk with 96 and 95 points, respectively.

“It's the best offense we’ve had in a long time,” said 11-year coach Brett Jeffares. “I’m very fortunate to have them here.”

McCarthy, a fifth-year varsity player committed to Syracuse, said he and his teammates jumped on Sachem North's man-to-man defense. McCarthy scored three goals in the second quarter, including the final tally before halftime to give Connetquot a 10-3 lead at the break.

“We have six athletes on the field, we have six guys who can dodge, there are no weak matchups for us,” McCarthy said. “So, it’s exciting to see when they’re in man and we know every single guy on our team is a matchup problem.”

Nick Meoni had four goals and an assist for Sachem North, which did not score from the 6:47 mark in the first quarter until James Reid's goal with 1:23 to play in the third.

Moore, committed to Saint Joseph’s, and McCarthy are Connetquot’s senior stars, but they make a point to mentor the younger players.

Sophomore Carson Turissini and junior Jake Gallose scored two goals apiece and sophomore AJ Jeffares added two assists.

“I love this group, I can’t say it enough,” Gallose said. “Every day in practice, I always watch what [Moore] does. Having him in front of me, it’s the best thing you could ask for, just to push me harder.”

Connetquot has won nine consecutive games since losing 10-9 in overtime at Ward Melville on April 15. Moore said that Connetquot was proud to earn the No. 1 seed, but he and his teammates aren't getting ahead of themselves.

“We know we have a target on our back, and we all know that we can’t play like a one seed, we have to play like an underdog,” McCarthy said. “Everyone’s going to be coming to end our season.”