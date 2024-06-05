ALBANY — Who’s ready to run it back?

Farmingdale booked its date with destiny by defeating Section I’s Mamaroneck, 9-8, in the Class A state semifinals Wednesday at the University at Albany. The Dalers will return home for their second consecutive state championship appearance after falling short to Baldwinsville a year ago. They will face Section V’s McQuaid Jesuit Saturday at Hofstra at 12:30 p.m.

Senior midfielder Sal Posillico might’ve run the 190 miles between Albany and Farmingdale High School on Bob Ford Field alone. The senior midfielder scored the first goal of each half and added an assist with two caused turnovers.

“The hustle is between me, Jake Mangio and Josh Kama,” Posillico said. “We’re all two-way guys that can go up and down the field and do whatever it takes to win. That’s all we care about: winning.”

“[Posillico is] the best utility guy on the island,” senior goalie Jimmy Caputo said. “And it’s not even close.”

Mamaroneck tested Farmingdale’s grit, particularly in the third quarter when it scored three unanswered goals to cut the lead to one.

Farmingdale showed its stuff when junior Dean Kott scored two goals in response with clinical finishing off brilliant feeds from sophomore Cuinn Sunde and senior captain Brendan O’Keefe.

Caputo made a terrific stop with less than two minutes left in the game for his 12th save, falling on the ball inches before it could tie the score. Caputo also made a spectacular one-on-one save in the first quarter after a Dalers turnover.

“I kind of lost control, but I saw it,” Caputo said. “And it didn’t go in the net.”

Sophomore defender Michael Galgano then put the match on ice with a terrific defensive play, snagging a Mamaroneck pass out of the air before running out the final 15 seconds of the game.

Senior defender Jaxon Parisi continued his strong postseason form, providing a physical presence in front of the defense while facilitating the transition offense as an outlet for Caputo in the cage. Sunde added a goal and two assists.

The Dalers (17-5) have one more hurdle in the way of winning its first state title since 2011 and its second in the program’s history. Both Posillico and Caputo know McQuaid Jesuit won’t be an easy out, but Posillico finds comfort in knowing he and his senior group is set up for an all-or-nothing championship.

“I feel honored that I get to play my last game ever and know it’s my last game ever,” Posillico said. “The underclassmen, I can’t thank them enough for all they did to help us get there.”