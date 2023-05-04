Chris Bergersen's OT goal lifts Farmingdale boys lacrosse over Syosset

Chris Bergersen liked the way the offense moved in overtime.

There was fluid motion, and Brendan O’Keefe found Bergersen open about 10 yards from the goal. The senior midfielder fired one into the net with 1:28 left in overtime to send Farmingdale off with the road victory.

“The whole team is moving at all times,” Bergersen said. “It keeps the defense busy. Then it’s just up to the guy with the ball to make the right look.”

Bergersen’s winner was his second of the game to lead Farmingdale to a 7-6 Nassau A win over host Syosset.

Contrary to the low scoring finish, both squads had solid first quarter offense. Dylan Stadler struck first for Syosset (8-5) with 8:59 left in the first quarter after a couple minutes of swinging the ball around the Farmingdale (9-3) defense.

However, Sal Posillico beat Syosset goalkeeper Zachary Finkelstein with a jump shot after running from behind the goal with 5:05 left in the opening quarter.

It began a trend. One team would grab a one goal advantage, and the other would quickly tie it. In the final 3:40 of the first quarter, Farmingdale took the lead twice, and Syosset tied it both times. Neither team took more than a one goal lead.

Farmingdale led 6-5 at halftime, but Bergersen viewed it differently.

“You just got to play like it’s 0-0,” Bergersen. “Play your own game. Play like a team. And you’ll win.”

Both sides settled in defensively in the second half, especially Finkelstein. The senior made 14 saves, limiting the Dalers to just one goal — the overtime winner.

While the goals didn’t come as often, CJ Mangio consistently gained possession on the faceoffs. He won 13 of 16 throughout the game, including the two in the fourth and one in overtime.

Farmingdale coach Mike Hungerford called timeout after securing the overtime faceoff win to draw up a play, but it was a freelance set that led to Bergersen’s winner.

“The play we ran didn’t work,” Hungerford said. “We had practiced some zone stuff and today it wasn’t smooth … Eventually it’s just kids playing lacrosse.”

The game wasn’t perfect, nor was it “smooth” as Hungerford put it. But he emphasized the importance of needing these wins if championship aspirations are serious.

“Everyone thinks when you win something, you played great the whole year,” Hungerford said. “That’s not always the case. The key is to win when you’re not always playing your best.”