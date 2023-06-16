Garden City mastered the art of one-goal wins en route to state title

Garden City’s mantra changed midway through the season.

The Trojans started the year as defending state champions, emphasizing being a different team and starting fresh this season.

Garden City played 10 one-goal games this spring, including the 9-8 win over Section V’s Victor in the state Class B championship. The Trojans won their second straight state title and the team’s ninth overall.

“At the start of the season, our mantra was ‘new chapter.’ ” senior defender Cole Webber said after the state championship. “But by the middle of the season, we made it, ‘finish.’ And today we got it done, we finished. That’s all we wanted to do.”

The Trojans (18-4) lost two one-goal games to Highland Park and The Woodlands in Texas and later lost to Manhasset in overtime in the Woodstick Classic before winning their final 11 games.

“It was a challenge this year. I’ve never seen anything like that,” coach Steve Finnell said after the state championship. “We played 22 games and 10 of them were one-goal games, so some really good competition I think that helped us get ready for a day like today.”

Garden City beat Calhoun for the Nassau Class B title, topped West Islip in the Long Island championship game and downed Niskayuna to reach the state final against Victor.

Stevie Finnell scored three goals with an assist in the state final and Jack Archer added two goals and an assist. Denis Fargione stopped 11 shots before senior defender Tristan Mullahey deflected the final shot and sealed the title.

“We were ready, we knew we could hold these guys,” Mullahey said. “The nerves were not there. I could look into my teammates' eyes and see no nerves. We were ready to go, we held them and the rest is history. It’s awesome.”

Seniors Archer, Finnell, Mullahey and Webber each earned USA Lacrosse All-American honors.

“I’ve been with this group for a number of years, so it’s definitely emotional. As a coach, you want to get them to this point,” Coach Finnell said. “It’s great for these guys. I’ll miss the seniors a lot.”