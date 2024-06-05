ALBANY — The lead was one for Cold Spring Harbor with the clock ticking under 10 seconds left in this state Class D semifinal, and then it looked like it was none. Nick Reich came from behind and scored from the right doorstep for Pleasantville with 6.6 showing.

But wait. The officials met and waved it off. Reich was ruled in the crease. There was also a flag for a Seahawks push — man down, one more shot for the Panthers.

The defense made it difficult for them, and a shot went right to Matty Kammer’s stick for an easy save just before time expired.

“So relieving,” said the freshman goalie, who had four saves. “That’s some of the most pressure that I’ve ever been in in my entire life. Our boys really did good at the end.”

These lacrosse boys are going to the state final to try for a three-peat. Cold Spring Harbor hung on for a 6-5 win Wednesday at the University at Albany’s Fallon Field after senior midfielder Ryan McGloin scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:17 left.

“To get a three-peat would mean everything to all the seniors and all the players on this team,” said McGloin, who had two goals and one assist. “It would be amazing.”

This game was a rematch of last year’s semifinal. The Seahawks (13-6) will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hofstra against Section III’s Marcellus in a rematch of last year’s final.

“I believed in them,” Seahawks coach Dennis Bonn said. “ . . . Now we’re playing on the last day of the year for the third year in row, seeking the seventh possible (state) championship.”

McGloin gave them the win with an unassisted goal.

“He is the epitome of a two-way middle,” Bonn said.

Then came the tense final seconds.

“I didn’t think I stepped in the crease,” Reich said. “I got pushed. Everything seemed right. I thought it was a good goal.

“There’s not a worse feeling in the world than right now.”

The Seahawks led 4-1 on a McGloin goal with 3:43 left in the second quarter. The Panthers (18-3) cut it to 4-3 by halftime.

Roy Testa made it 5-3 early in the third. Pleasantville tied it at 5 on Reich’s goal with 0.5 remaining in the quarter.

“Coach Bonn said before the game, ‘The team who makes the least mistakes, they’re going to come out with the win today,’ ” McGloin said. “And we did that.”